Throughout the 72 seasons in NBA history, there have been many outstanding players, absolute legends, and thus there have been many extraordinary individual campaigns, and although some of them had special advantages and conditions for their consolidation, none of them is undeserving at all.





Outstanding weeks or months, exorbitant records in scoring, rebounds, assists or blocks, individual awards, championships; we have taken into account everything to establish what are the 10 Greatest individual seasons in NBA history, but it was not easy at all, so perhaps there will be huge seasons missing on the following list, although the best of the best are right here.

10 Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019-2020)

Giannis Antetokounmpo year after year becomes a more complete player, and in 2019-2020 he had what so far has been his most outstanding individual campaign. 63 games all as a starter, for averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, and he had a 31.9 Player Efficiency Rating and 11.5 box plus/minus.

The Greek Freak also had a place in the All-NBA team, All-Defensive team, and he was named Defensive Player of the year and MVP. Unfortunately for Giannis, that year he could not win the Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks.

9 Bill Russell (1964-1965)

The 1964-1965 season of the multi-champion and franchise player of the Boston Celtics, Bill Russell, cannot be absent from this list. MVP, All-Star Game appearance, rebounding Champion (24.1 rebounds per game) and his seventh consecutive NBA Championship ring speak for Russell’s unforgettable season. In the playoffs, he recorded 25.2 rebounds, 16.5 points and 6.3 assists per game, just ridiculous.

8 Wilt Chamberlain (1959-1960)

Wilt Chamberlain’s debut season was but a foreshadowing of what would be a Spectacular NBA career with multiple Awards and Achievements both individually and collectively.

Rookie of the Year, first call to an All-Star Game, in which he was also the most valuable player, leader in points per game with 37.6, leader in rebounds per game with 27 and also leader in Player Efficiency Rating (28.1) and Win Shares (17.0). Despite such individual numbers that year the Champions were the Boston Celtics.

7 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1975-1976)

The all-time NBA scoring leader with 38,387 points, had among his several outstanding campaigns in his career an especially outstanding one. In 1975-1976, at the age of 28 and in his first and best year with the Los Angeles Lakers, he averaged 27.7 points, 16.9 rebounds (league leader), 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game (league leader).

He also led the league in triple-doubles (five), PER (27.2) VORP (9.0) and Win Shares (17.0). Needless to say, he was the MVP of the season.

6 Wilt Chamberlain (1961-1962)

A Monstrous year was achieved by Wilt Chamberlain in his third season of service. With the figures of 4029 total points and the imposing average of 50.4 points per game, plus the amazing average of 25.7 rebounds per game.

15 games that year with more than 60 points scored including the record-setting game in which he scored 100 points, on March 2, 1962, against the New York Knicks. Believe it or not, he was not named MVP of the season (Bill Russell).

5 Nikola Jokić (2021-2022)

Nikola Jokić certainly didn’t make it past the first round of the Playoffs against the eventual Champion Golden State Warriors, but individually he Tore it up. He was named MVP for the second straight season, and rightfully so.

In terms of traditional stats, he recorded 19 triple doubles, with averages of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. In terms of advanced stats, he led the league in Win Shares (15.2), Box Plus/Minus (13.7), Value Over Replacement Player (9.8) and he set an all-time record in Player Efficiency Rating (32.8).

4 LeBron James (2011-2012)

Throughout his 20-year NBA career, King James has been a pretty consistent player, and his outstanding numbers reflect that. He is always leaving superlative averages both offensively and defensively, but if we must choose, his best campaign was in 2011-2012.

Championship ring with the Miami Heat, MVP of the season and Finals MVP, All-Star Game appearance, All-NBA, All-Defensive, 27.1 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, 6.2 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Crazy.

3 Michael Jordan (1995-1996)

After being out of the big competition for practically 2 years in his experiment of playing baseball, Michael Jordan returned to reclaim his Throne and he did it in a very convincing way. In his first full-season after that absence, he averaged 30.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game in addition to his dominant and Spectacular play to which we were accustomed to throughout his career.

Once again, he led the Bulls to the championship, and he won the MVP, Finals MVP, All-Star Game MVP, he was scoring champion, and leader in VORP and Box Plus/minus.

2 Michael Jordan (1987-1988)

Air Jordan, still quite young at only 24 years old, had a dream season in which only the Mighty “Bad Boys” of Detroit were able to avoid what would have been a possible perfect season for His Airness, by eliminating his Chicago Bulls in the Playoffs and Killing the possibility of Mike’s first championship.

However, in the regular season Jordan managed to lead in scoring (35.0), steals (3.2), PER (31.7), VORP (12.5) and Box Plus/minus (13.0). Michael Jordan made the All-Nba and All-Defensive teams, he went to the All-Star Game where he was also the most valuable player, and he won the MVP award and the Defensive Player of the year award. Not even in a videogame you can do that.

1 Shaquille O’Neal (1999-2000)

In 1999-2000, Shaquille O’Neal had arguably the greatest season in NBA history. To this day, there has not been a season as dominant individually and collectively.

Scoring Champion with 29.7 points per game, second-best rebounder with 13.6 per game, third-best Blocker with 3.0 per game, first in field goal percentage, first in PER (30.6), first in Box Plus/minus (9.3), first in VORP (9.0), All-Star Game MVP, Finals MVP, and MVP of the season. Unbelievable.