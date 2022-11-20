10 Greatest Catches in NFL History – AthlonSports.com

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson’s one-handed grab to help his Minnesota Vikings defeat the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 13 will go down as one of the greatest catches in the history of the NFL.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson made an amazing one-handed catch against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 13 that is immediately being labeled one of the Greatest in NFL history. Amazing receptions happen in every game so opinions on ranking which were the best will vary widely. With that in mind, here are the 10 Greatest based on awe and the stage where they were made.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button