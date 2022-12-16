10 Great Basketball Video Games You Forgot Existed

Few games dominate their respective genres even in the world of sports games more than the NBA 2K series does for basketball video games, with NBA 2K23 just the latest addition in their line-up of incredibly popular titles. It wasn’t always this way though, as the genre once thrived with numerous top-notch games.





From the genre’s beginnings in the Arcades of the 80s to some of 2K‘s Greatest competitors of the 2000s, there have been so many amazing basketball titles that have been Forgotten somewhere along the way. These are some of the best examples in the history of the genre.

Double Dribble (1986)

Whilst Gaming historians might not have Forgotten about one of the more influential basketball arcade games of the ’80s, it’s highly likely most basketball fans have. Double Dribble was Konami’s attempt at a realistic basketball simulator and, for the time, it’s fair to say it succeeded at that aim.

Detailed player models and an intuitive side-scrolling format make the game easy to pick up while animation sequences when the players scored slam dunks took it to the next level. Despite being well-received and highly influential, it’s not a name that’s brought up often enough in discussions of classic basketball games.

NBA Live 2005 (2004)

Until EA Sports decided to split from FIFA this year, the cancellation of NBA Live has been one of its biggest disappointments after it had been one of the closest rivals to 2K for so many years. Its disappearance in recent years has handed the crown to the other series, and it now threatens to sink into obscurity like countless other attempted franchises.

While the popular opinion is that 2K was always superior anyway, 2005 was arguably a year where they outdid their competitors thanks to simply being an incredibly well-made basketball simulator with some unique touches. Fans who do remember NBA Live 2005 will likely look back particularly fondly on the game’s Freestyle Air mode that allowed for some memorable dunks.

College Hoops 2K8

One of the greatest shames in the world of basketball video games is the demise of the NCAA series which once felt like the cool Younger brother to the NBA Live series. Whilst that EA Sports series is still remembered relatively fondly by those who remember the era of college basketball games, College Hoops is a title that’s increasingly forgotten about.

College Hoops 2K8 was the last time 2K games obtained the college basketball license but that didn’t mean it had any less effort put into it than their Mainline titles. With a huge array of game modes, a great soundtrack, and the unique appeal of trying to Scout out and Recruit the best high school and junior college players, it stands out even from the best 2K games.

Barkley Shut Up and Jam! (1993)

Tying the success of your game to the name recognition of a former star isn’t always a good idea, but it worked out just fine for Barkley Shut Up and Jam! for the Sega Genesis. Like the game’s choice to focus on the rules of street basketball, it’s a decision that’s aged surprisingly well.

Although it suffered and still does from unfavorable comparisons to NBA Jam, which automatically meant it faded into obscurity faster, the graphics and the easy-to-pick-up Multiplayer mode both mean it can still be plenty of fun even today. It’s only the clunky controls that haven’t aged particularly well.

NBA Street (2001)

For a while, NBA Street was the new big thing in the basketball game scene and, although the series has long since faded away, it’s still a title that causes instant nostalgia in some of its former fans. The only reason why the very first NBA Street has been Forgotten by a lot of people is that it was completely overshadowed by its follow-up games.

Whereas NBA Street V3 and NBA Street Homecourt still get touted as favorites for many, very few praise the original NBA Street in the same way. That’s too bad because it’s obvious within a few minutes of playing why the game spawned a phenomenon. The simple 3-on-3 gameplay is intuitive and engrossing and the Gamebreaker system is satisfying, but it’s the distinctive sense of atmosphere that’s the real winner.

NBA Jam (1993)

Sometimes having a huge Legacy can actually be detrimental to a game being remembered in the long term. That may well be the case with the original NBA Jamwhich spawned a long-running cross-platform series that ultimately overshadowed the series’ simple arcade origins.

Developed by the now-defunct Midway Games, who were responsible for a ton of the great sports arcade games, NBA Jam thrived because of its incredibly fast-paced 2-on-2 action. With no fouls or violations, each game is intense and non-stop and features the kind of moves that simply wouldn’t occur in any real basketball game. If there’s one title that doesn’t deserve to be forgotten, it’s the hugely influential one NBA Jam.

AND 1 Streetball (2006)

The mid-2000s brought something of a golden age for basketball video games with both 2K and NBA Live thriving and series like NBA Street offering some incredible alternatives. Although it tempted a bunch of new players like Black Ops Entertainment to try their hand at a basketball title with some success, the downside is that a lot of them inevitably fell through the cracks since.

For many fans, AND 1 Streetball is likely to ring some bells, however. Centered on a story mode that has the player create their own character and enter him in the AND1 Mix Tape Tour, the game does a great job capturing the down-to-earth thrills of street basketball. A feature in which the player can create their own awesome trick moves just Crowns an underrated gem.

ESPN NBA Basketball (2003)

Although developed by Visual Concepts and technically a part of the Massive 2K series of titles, ESPN NBA Basketball suffers for its lack of 2K branding. Worse, the name doesn’t give prospective players much to go on at all and that’s a shame because it’s fair to consider the game one of the best basketball titles of all time.

ESPN NBA Basketball isn’t a perfect game, with some minor annoyances with the controls and awkward animations both notable issues, but it’s impressively close for a game made in 2003. Intuitive and rewarding basketball simulation, a ton of modes for variety, and a uniquely addictive 24 /7 mode all make it a great package.

NBA Showtime: The NBA on NBC (1999)

Another title that suffers from the issue of an extremely forgettable and hard-to-search name is NBA Showtime: The NBA is NBC, named after NBC’s NBA pregame show. As the name suggests, the entire game is modeled on NBC’s NBA broadcasts, which adds some novelty value to it.

Luckily, the gameplay doesn’t let it down either. Despite being Midway’s first foray into 3D graphics for their basketball titles, the game is smooth and feels more than fast enough to keep anyone engrossed. Originally for the arcade, it has a fun, lighthearted feel punctuated by the series’ trademark over-the-top slam dunks.

NBA Ballers (2004)

Although it’s hardly remembered alongside the likes of the NBA Street series, Midway’s attempt at a streetball title in the form of NBA Ballers was one of the more successful efforts of the mid-2000s and there’s good reason for that. Centered on 1-on-1 matches and arcade-like mechanics including something akin to a style meter, NBA Ballers is a ton of fun.

While there is an entertaining story mode that allows the player to take their custom character from obscurity to showing off their jewelry and expensive cars as a top player, the game’s strength is in the intense, fast-paced thrills of the matches. Fictional NBA Analyst Bob Benson and MC Supernatural also provide some top-quality noughties nostalgia as the commentators.

