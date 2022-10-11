10 golf traditions that need to change now

This is a tipping culture. If someone goes out of their way to help you, we’re trained to break out our wallets. When you’re a guest at a club, and you attempt to hand a $5 bill to the bag-drop Attendant for grabbing your Clubs only for them to explain why they must refuse it, it creates an unnecessarily awkward situation.

We can appreciate these club employees might still get paid appropriately—and that some members prefer that their year-end bill includes a lump sum of gratuity—but it doesn’t solve the dilemma of being a guest and trying to insist an employee accept a small amount of cash. We’re more than willing to break out a few bills, and it shouldn’t be a big deal to accept it.