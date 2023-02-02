10 golf resorts you should visit this spring

Streamsong Resort in Florida. Courtesy Photo

Ready for a spring golf trip? Of course you are, and our spring trips package has you covered. Through the next week, our experts will name their top destinations, value spots, favorite resorts and more for spring getaways, all with the goal to educate — and motivate — you for your next trip. So read up, grab your family, tell your friends and book your next unforgettable golf trip right now.

What’s your pick for a go-to stay-and-play resort this spring?

Josh Sens, GOLF senior writer, course panelist: Circling back to the Palm Springs area, I’d take a close look at La Quinta. Palm trees and Spanish-style red tile roofs and an upscale but chill California ambience. It doesn’t take a ton of imagination to pretend that you’re living the Rat Pack life, all Cocktails and Sunshine and lots of golf, with access to five courses, including the Stadium Course at PGA West.

The Seaside Course at Sea Island. Evan Schiller



Will Davenport, course panelist: My favorite stay-and-play golf experience would have to be Sea Island, Ga. Sea Island boasts a Spectacular practice facility and learning center with world-class instructors, as well as three beautiful courses, including the PGA Tour venue Seaside and Plantation courses. There are two elegant hotel options, The Cloisters and the Lodge, as well as the more affordably priced Inn. A personal favorite, the 40-room Lodge adjoins the practice green and overlooks both the course and the St. Simon Sound, with a rocking chair’s view of the bagpiper who plays at sunset off the back porch. While the resort will cater to your every need, both golf and otherwise, a trip down the street to Southern Soul Barbeque is mandatory for every traveler.

Jessica Marksbury, GOLF senior editor: I’m a Southern California native and spent my childhood playing desert golf. I love it! Josh is right — Palm Springs and La Quinta are awesome destinations with golf options galore. But my recommendation for a spring getaway to a single resort is one in a neighboring town: Indian Wells. I just spent a long weekend at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa in the fall with both of my kids and it was totally awesome. Two golf courses, a spa, a Giant water park, and fab accommodations. Everyone’s happy! Another resort I actually do have plans to visit this spring is Terranea, in Palos Verdes, Calif. The on-site course is a 9-hole short course, which should be perfect for the whole family.

The outdoor playground at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa. Courtesy Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa



Josh Berhow, GOLF managing editor: Hammock Beach in Palm Coast, Fla., is a spot I went to years ago and continue to recommend for families. It has a billion pools (and an indoor one for cold days), beach access and good restaurants on site. There are two golf courses there too, one designed by Jack Nicklaus and another designed by Tom Watson. Another option, this one with Buddies in mind, would be Sand Valley. It’s going to start filling up faster and faster every year, but there’s already two great courses (plus a short course) and more is on the way.

James Colgan, GOLF Assistant Editor: Forest Dunes — wayyyyy up there in Northern Michigan — can be a little Chilly in the spring months, yes. But getting the reversible Loop course in its brownest, bounciest condition is more than worth the extra set of clothes. And if you’re feeling like waiting until the summer months, there’s good news: the sun stays out FOREVER.

The Loop at Forest Dunes. Courtesy Photo



Steve Lapper, course panelist: Streamsong, a stay-and-play destination resort makes a great place to shake off the winter rust. Easy to reach from Tampa or Orlando, it’s the home to three great courses, soon to add a world-class short course (The Chain). Lodging here is a modern hotel, with all the usual amenities. A tip for a large Buddies group is to stay in the rooms above the Red/Blue clubhouse. For those willing to go international and perhaps even further on the price scale, a visit to either the Dominican Republic or Cabo San Lucas are the pinnacle of a spring golf trip. Be sure to play Punta Espada, Teeth of the Dog and Dye Fore, the former in Punta Cana and the latter pair at La Romana. Cabo has wonderful south-of-the-border Pulse along with an array of public desert golf (with ocean views).

Ryan Barath, GOLF equipment editor: When it comes to spring weather, I’m sticking with Florida. Reunion Resort offers a variety of courses and once again, because you are in Florida, it’s hard to swing a 7-iron and not hit a golf course if you’re looking to get away from the resort for an extra round of golf or two.