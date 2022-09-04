In the NFL, it’s no secret that speed kills, which is why it’s critical for fans to know the fastest NFL players in 2022. Even in a league that’s filled with speed and power, the fastest NFL players today always have an inherent advantage.

But who are the fastest players in the NFL this season?

Ranking the 10 Fastest NFL Players in 2022

Keep in mind that the fastest NFL players in 2022 could be different from the fastest players last season.

After all, there’s a new batch of Rookies in the league, not to mention stars who blossomed last season and need to be taken into account when listing the fastest NFL players currently. With that in mind, let’s look at the 10 fastest NFL players in 2022.

10. Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry garners a lot of attention for his power and ability to run over helpless defensive players. But his power is even more impressive because Henry also has a good amount of speed to match.

While he was limited by injuries last season, when he was on the field, Henry reached a speed of 21.8 mph while running for a 76-yard touchdown. There were only five other occasions last year in which a player was clocked at a fast speed during a game, Proving Henry is more than just a power back.

9. Marquise Goodwin

While he’s bounced around a little in his career, teams have always found a way to use Marquise Goodwin’s incredible speed. Even though he was a Rookie in 2013, he still owns the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Combine history at 4.27 seconds.

Goodwin will be 32 by the end of the 2022 season, so it’s possible he’s lost a step or two. But even if that’s true, there’s no doubt that Goodwin still ranks among the fastest players heading into the 2022 NFL season.





8. Tyquan Thornton

Tyquan Thornton was more than just a speed demon in college, racking up 948 receiving yards last season and over 2,200 yards and 19 touchdowns during his four years at Baylor. But Thornton also ran the third-fastest time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, clocking in at 4.28 seconds.

The Patriots picked him 50th overall in the draft, which should give Thornton plenty of opportunities to showcase his impressive top-end speed this year.

7. Tariq Woolen

Among defensive players, Tariq Woolen is the new kid on the block when it comes to the fastest players in the NFL. With a 4.26 second time in the 40-yard dash, he was the second-fastest player at the NFL Combine this year.

Of course, that time is also good for the third-best all-time. The 6’4” cornerback was overlooked a little while playing at UT-San Antonio. With the Seahawks taking him in the fifth round, he has a chance to earn a roster spot and use his speed to become something special in the NFL.

6. Kalon Barnes

There could be a new sheriff in town when it comes to Speedy receivers. Kalon Barnes stood out from the pack at the NFL Combine this year, running the 40-yard dash in 4.23 seconds.

It was enough to earn the Baylor product a seventh-round selection. Obviously, he’ll have to show enough during the preseason to solidify a spot on Carolina’s roster. But if he does, he’ll be among the fastest players in the league.

5. Patrick Surtain

Patrick Surtain surely turned some heads in Denver during his rookie season, and part of this is due to his speed.

He had a 70-yard pick-six with the Broncos last year, reaching a speed of 22.07 mph on the runback. Needless to say, his speed is a weapon and something to watch with Surtain moving forward.

4. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

While he’s not considered an elite receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has plenty of speed to burn.

The Green Bay receiver reached a top speed of 22.09 mph on a 75-yard touchdown last season. It was the second-fastest any player was clocked at during the 2021 season, putting him among the fastest players in the league.

3. John Ross

John Ross remains a free agent, so there’s no guarantee he’ll be in the league this season, as his production has always paled in comparison to his abilities.

However, he still owns the fastest time in the 40-yard dash ever timed at the NFL combine. In 2017, Ross hit 4.22 on the 40. Even at age 26, Ross still has blazing speed if there’s a team willing to give him a chance this year.

2. Raheem Mostert

We haven’t seen much of Raheem Mostert over the past couple of seasons. However, if you rewind to the early weeks of the 2020 season, he had as much speed as any player in football.

During Week 1 of the 2020 season, Mostert was clocked at 22.73 mph, and a week later, he reached a speed of 23.09 mph. Coming off a knee injury, it’s tough to put Mostert at the top of our list. However, if he’s fully recovered in 2022, he should still be one of the fastest players in the league.

1. Jonathan Taylor

He wasn’t just the NFL’s leading rusher last season, he was also the fastest player in the league when it came to in-game speed.

Of the five fastest times clocked during games last year, Jonathan Taylor was responsible for three of them, including the highest. During a 67-yard touchdown run, Taylor was timed at 22.13 mph. He also hit 22.05 mph and 21.83 mph on two touchdown runs. There’s no reason to think he’ll miss a step this year, surely making Taylor the fastest NFL player in 2022.