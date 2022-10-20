10 events to attend in the Houston area this weekend, Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Looking for something to do in the Houston area this weekend? Check out this weekend’s guide!

Sept. 30-Oct. 9: ‘Trouble in Mind’ play

Set in 1957, “Trouble in Mind” follows Black actress Willeta Mayer, who can be the lead role in a Broadway play if she gives up her principles. 7:30 pm (Thu.-Sat.), 3 pm (Sun.). $10+. Main Street Theater, 2540 Times Blvd., Houston. 713-524-6706. www.mainstreettheater.com

Sept. 30-Nov. 4: ‘The Evolution of Beauty’ exhibit

Cypress Resident and artist Cassandra Bohne-Linnard creates art through painting and commemorating the lives of rare butterflies. Bohne’s exhibition “The Evolution of Beauty” will feature butterfly wall clocks and paintings. 6-9 pm Free. 1305 Sterrett St., Houston. 713-498-3015. www.bisonggallery.com

Sept. 30-through Nov.: Lamp Light Ghost Tours

Lamp Light Ghost Tours will launch its group Ghost tour in Montgomery on Sept. 30 through November. The historic walking tours will be approximately 90 minutes long and begin with free appetizers and refreshments at Phil’s Roadhouse. Hayride Tours will be available during October and November. Private tours are available. 7 p.m. $25. FM 149 at College Street, Montgomery. 936-672-0138. www.facebook.com/lamplightghosttours

Sept. 30-Oct. 2: The Woodlands & Conroe fall sale

Just Between Friends is hosting The Woodlands & Conroe fall sale. The event will include over 150,000 items available for purchase at 50%-90% off the retail price. Items include clothing for teenagers, toddlers and infants, as well as toys and baby gear. 9 am-8 pm (Sept. 30); 9 am-4 pm, 7-9 pm (Oct. 1); 9 am- 3 pm (Oct. 2). Free (online tickets), $3 (admission at the door). 9333 Airport Road, Conroe. https://thewoodlands.jbfsale.com

Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Good Vibrations

Houston Ballet presents Good Vibrations at Wortham Theater Center. Through October 2, audiences can catch this triple bill program full of energy, elation and a long-awaited world premiere. 2 pm and 7:30 pm Tickets start at $25. Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave., Houston. 713-227-2787. www.houstonballet.org

October 1-Nov. 6: Fall events

P-6 Farms is hosting its annual fall events. Attendees can take pictures in a flower patch, enjoy a corn maze, pet farm animals, enjoy rides and play tetherball. Tickets must be ordered online in advance. 10 am-7 pm $17.95 (admission). 9963 Pooles Road, Montgomery. www.p-6farms.com/pumpkin-patch-corn-maze

October 1: Touch-A-Truck Day

Celebrate first responders with Touch-A-Truck Day at the Maud Smith Marks Branch Library. The library parking lot will be filled with first responders and their vehicles to meet and learn about what they do for the community. 10:30 am-noon. Free. Maud Smith Marks Branch Library, 1815 Westgreen Blvd., Katy. 832-927-7860. www.hcpl.net

October 1: A Taste of Cy-Fair

A Taste of Cy-Fair, the annual local food, beverage and shopping event supporting Cy-Hope, is returning this fall. Local restaurants and businesses will offer food, wine and beer samples, and attendees can enjoy live music and a silent auction. Tickets will go up by an additional $5 after Sept. 24. 4-8 pm (VIP), 5-8 pm (general admission). $15 (children), $35 (general admission), $75 (VIP admission). Lakeland Village Center, 10615 Fry Road, Cypress. www.atasteofcyfair.com

October 1: International Festival

Guests can celebrate different regions of the world through dance, music, food, art and traditional dress at the International Festival. Consulates and local organizations will share their culture at the festival. 11 am-7 pm Free. Central Green Park, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy. 832-265-0506. www.centralgreenpark.com

October 2: Chefs For Farmers

Chefs For Farmers, a Texas-based food and wine festival, will be held in Houston for the first time, featuring an all-star lineup of chefs. Over 20 chefs will cook with ingredients produced by local farmers in the Houston area, and brewers will also serve alcoholic beverages. General admission covers freshly made food and beverages. VIP access is $150 per ticket and includes early entry at 1 pm, during which time guests can try exclusive dishes and explore the offerings of each chef, winemaker and farmer up close. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Houston Food Bank. 2-5pm $115. Autry Park, 3737 Cogdell St., Houston. www.chefsforfarmers.com