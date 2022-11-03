10 events to attend in the Houston area this weekend, Nov. 4-6

Looking for something to do in the Houston area this weekend? Check out this weekend’s guide!

Nov. 4: ‘The Evolution of Beauty’ exhibit

Cypress Resident and artist Cassandra Bohne-Linnard creates art through painting and commemorating the lives of rare butterflies. Bohne’s exhibition “The Evolution of Beauty” will feature butterfly wall clocks and paintings. 6-9 pm Free. 1305 Sterrett St., Houston. 713-498-3015. www.bisonggallery.com

Nov. 4: Support Abandoned Animal Rescue

Twenty volunteers will be spending a night in a kennel at Abandoned Animal Rescue to raise funds for the nonprofit. Kevin Quinn and Audrey Rose, 104.1 KRBE DJs, will be doing their show live from AAR, and everyone is invited to come out. 2:30 pm-7 am Free. 32632 Wright Road, Magnolia. www.facebook.com/aartexas

Nov. 4-6: P-6 Farms

P-6 Farms is hosting its annual fall events. Attendees can take pictures in a flower patch, enjoy a corn maze, pet farm animals, enjoy rides and play tetherball. Tickets must be ordered online in advance. 10 am-7 pm $17.95 (admission). 9963 Pooles Road, Montgomery. www.p-6farms.com/pumpkin-patch-corn-maze

Nov. 4-7 p.m.: Scarecrow Festival and Pumpkin Patch

Oil Ranch will host its Scarecrow Festival and Pumpkin Patch, featuring 56 Acres of pumpkins and 85 life-size scarecrows. Kids age 12 and younger will receive a free pumpkin with their ticket purchase, and each ticket purchase includes access to Oil Ranch’s activities, such as pony rides and mini golf. 10 am-5 pm (Sat.), noon-5 pm (Sun.). $22.95 (ages 3 and older). 23501 Macedonia Road, Hockley. 281-859-1616. www.oilranch.com

Nov. 4-27: Texas Renaissance Festival

The Texas Renaissance Festival is returning for its 48th season with themed weekends of entertainers, more than 400 shops and theatrical performances. 9 am-4 pm Ticket prices start at $18; free (age 5 and younger). Children age 12 and younger receive free admission on Sundays. 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission. 800-458-3435. www.texrenfest.com

Nov. 4-27: Lamp Light Ghost Tours

Lamp Light Ghost Tours will launch its group Ghost tour in Montgomery on Sept. 30 through November. The historic walking tours will be approximately 90 minutes long, and begin with free appetizers and refreshments at Phil’s Roadhouse. Hayride Tours will be available during October and November. Private tours are available. 7 p.m. $25. FM 149 at College Street, Montgomery. 936-672-0138. www.facebook.com/lamplightghosttours

Nov. 5: Sienna Art Festival

Artists from across Houston will be displaying and selling their work at the Sienna Art Festival. There’ll also be wine, food, and live music from Micah Edwards at the event. There is also fun for kids, such as face painting, balloon art, sand art and a Bubble zone. Adult artists will compete in a juried art show for prizes while student artists will compete in age-specific brackets. Benefiting the Fort Bend Education Foundation.

10 am-5 pm $10 (adults), $5 (students 13-17, free (kids under 12). Sawmill Lake Club, 10323 Mount Logan, Missouri City. https://siennaartfest2022.eventbrite.com

Nov. 5: 11th annual Archeology Festival

Harris County Precinct 4 will host its 11th annual archeology festival at Kleb Woods Nature Center. The day includes the chance to participate in an Archaeological dig, tour the 1896 Kleb house and enjoy other activities. The event is family friendly, but children must be at least 7 years old to participate in the dig.

9 am-3 pm Free. Kleb Woods Nature Center, 20303 Draper Road, Tomball. 281-357-5324. www.hcp4.net

Nov. 5: 34th annual Wildflower Festival

The Woodlands Lion Club will hold its 34th annual wildflower festival. Thousands of wildflower seed packets will be distributed to the community for free. 10 am-2 pm Free. Rob Fleming Park. 6055 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands. 281-210-3883. www.thewoodlandstownship-tx.gov

Nov. 5: Concert in the Country

Benefitting local nonprofit Boots for Troops, the seventh annual Concert in the Country’s lineup includes Aaron Watson, Daniel Holmes and Cooper Wade. There will also be a barbecue cook-off. 3-11 pm $5 (children age 12 and younger), $30 (general admission). 32931 Wright Road, Magnolia. www.concertinthecountry.org