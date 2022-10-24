10 Current NBA Players With The Largest Wingspans

NBA players are measured in various areas when entering the league for scouts to determine what exactly they want from their draft pick. Wingspan has become an important factor that certain teams value strongly when wanting the best physical athlete. The wingspan of a player measures the length between the end of one arm to the other when both arms are fully stretched out.





Centers and the tallest players usually have the largest wingspans given the longer arms of someone with such height. Today’s NBA players see this number more discussed and out there than in previous eras when it was just a secondary thing to measure. The following players have the largest wingspans currently in today’s NBA.

10/10 Deandre Ayton: 7’6”

The Phoenix Suns recently re-signed Deandre Ayton with a max contract to keep their investment of taking him as a first overall pick. Ayton has been very good and important to their success, but there is still huge criticism for taking him over Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

One reason for that pick was his athleticism and the 7’6” wingspan Entering the draft. Ayton had all the tools on paper that a team wants from a franchise center. Time will tell if he can improve into an All-Star player, but the wingspan remains impressive.

9/10 DeAndre Jordan: 7’6”

Many fans wonder why DeAndre Jordan is still in the NBA after the past few seasons. Teams with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Joel Embiid have added Jordan to be their backup center, and he still struggled immensely.

The Denver Nuggets recently added Jordan in the hopes of him finding a groove in that role. Jordan having a 7’6” wingspan and once being an Athletic freak at the center position kept him relevant longer than the average center to see their skills fall off.

8/10 Thomas Bryant: 7’6”

Another interesting name to get bounced around the NBA in recent years is Thomas Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers signed Bryant in the hopes that he could be a valuable piece to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis against physical centers.

Bryant has a 7’6” wingspan and provides a lot of things the Lakers felt their centers lacked in recent years. Names like Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan are over the hill in today’s NBA, but Bryant’s wingspan and overall athletic ability means more for someone still quite young.

7/10 Andre Drummond: 7’6”

Andre Drummond has witnessed the changes in the NBA in both the style of play and his own game. The former All-Star status of Drummond is no more, and he is now a reserve center for the Chicago Bulls after similar stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

The wingspan of Drummond has always been a positive with the 7’6” length. Drummond is one of the greatest rebounders of all-time and that’s one sign that Scouts hope will come from someone with a top ten wingspan.

6/10 Mark Williams: 7’7”

The most recent NBA draft pick to come into the league with a top ten wingspan is Mark Williams. Charlotte Hornets Scouts believed in Williams enough to take him with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft over other notable names.

The wingspan of 7’7” likely helped that decision since all prospects are measured with it mattering to scouts. Williams is rather unknown so far into the season, but his name being on this short list shows that he has a lot of the physical tools needed for the NBA.

5/10 Bol Bol: 7’7”

The fan favorite prospect Bol Bol has yet to find an NBA home after a few moves, but a large portion of the NBA audience are rooting for him. One fascinating aspect in the background of Bol is his father Manute Bol still holds the record for the Longest wingspan in NBA history at 8’6”.

Bol Bol is almost a foot Shorter than that with a still incredibly expressive 7’7″ wingspan. The height and wingspan will tempt multiple teams to give Bol a chance before he runs out of opportunities. Orlando Magic fans are hoping the success will come there for him this season.

4/10 Udoka Azubuike: 7’7”