10 Current NBA Players With Better Statistics Than LeBron James

Believe it or not, there are quite a few players who actually do have better statistics than LeBron James. It’s not the easiest thing to be able to call yourself better than LeBron in just about any area of ​​basketball, but those who can are often right there with him in the Greatest of all time conversation.





Everyone knows exactly who LeBron is and they love or hate him for it. He’s won plenty of NBA Championships, has been an all-star an astounding 18 times and has been named as an MVP more times than most players can dream of. With that said, names you might expect, and even a few surprising ones all managed to beat LeBron in some way.

10 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

While Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is ahead of LeBron James in a lot of ways, LeBron may be able to even the playing field pretty soon. For now, Kareem stands above LeBron by over 1,000 points, hundreds of games played, career rebounds, and much more.

There are other areas where Kareem stands above LeBron, but King James still has the opportunity to catch up and surpass Kareem when it comes to field goals made and field goals attempted, both of which Kareem is ahead by more than a thousand. The two men are from vastly different eras, but both are GOAT contenders for sure.

9 Chris Paul

When NBA fans talk about modern greats, Chris Paul is often left out for whatever reason. He’s been a solid addition to every team he’s ever been on and he’s close to some serious NBA records. He might be one of the greatest players to never win an NBA Championship.

He’s leagues above LeBron when it comes to both assists and steals. Paul is in the top three most assists in NBA history with over 10,000 and has 300 more steals than LeBron, putting him in the spot for the fourth most steals in NBA history.

8 Magic Johnson

While people love Magic Johnson for his legendary play and rivalry with Larry Bird, he hasn’t managed to hold up as one of the all-time best from a statistical standpoint. Johnson is only among the top 10 in NBA history for a single statistic, one that Lebron could potentially end up surpassing.

As of right now, Magic Johnson sits as the man with the sixth most assists in NBA history with 10,141. LeBron is just beneath him with 10,045 assists, meaning that with one season filled with great passes, LeBron will likely put himself firmly above Magic.

7 Michael Jordan

While LeBron James has managed to surpass Michael Jordan in a number of ways over his career, he hasn’t managed to do so in every respect. LeBron has proven himself to be a scoring beast, but Jordan has held up as a much better ball thief.

LeBron has clawed his way into the number 10 spot in the all-time steals records, but Jordan sits firmly at third in the league’s history. With almost 400 steals separating them, it’s not likely that LeBron will be able to surpass that mark before his career is over.

6 Charles Barkley

Another player that many love but may not have expected to have better stats than LeBron is Charles Barkley. While he only holds a single stat over LeBron, it is still a stat that will likely stand by the time LeBron finishes up.

Charles Barkley actually has more career rebounds than LeBron at 12,546 to 10,210 (as of the time of writing this article). Specifically, Barkley’s 4,260 Offensive rebounds put him in the number five spot in NBA history while Lebron isn’t anywhere to be found in the top 10.

5 Hakeem Olajuwon

As far as stars from the ’80s go, a lot of people tend to forget about Hakeem Olajuwon and his incredible defensive play. Thanks to how different their styles of play were, Olajuwon holds more than a few stats over LeBron.

He destroys LeBron in rebounds, but he also currently sits ahead of him by a few steals as well. He sits fourth for the most personal fouls in league history, but he is also the man with the most blocks in NBA history at 3,830.

4 Stephen Curry

At this point, it doesn’t look like anyone will ever catch up to Steph Curry and his dominance of the three-point game. He is first in the league for three-pointers made, and second in the league for three-pointers attempted.

His free throw percentage is also sitting at a solid 90.8, the best in the league’s history. LeBron may only be 1,000 three-pointer attempts behind Curry, but he’s not even in the top 10 for three-point makes, something that makes for a bit of a funny LeBron stat.

3 Shaquille O’Neal

Everyone knows that Shaquille O’Neal is one of the best players in NBA history, but LeBron has managed to surpass him in quite a few ways. Again, the difference in the two men’s playstyles created a lot of statistical differences, but Shaq’s defensive game was often unmatched.

Shaq’s rebounds and blocks are likely Untouchable for LeBron as he likely only has a short time left in the league. Even more infamously, Shaq has the third most free throws attempted without being anywhere in the top 10 on free throws made or for three throw percentage.

2 Kobe Bryant

LeBron James has surpassed Kobe Bryant in a lot of ways, most comically in turnovers since LeBron has the most in league history. The Distinction Bryant holds over LeBron is one that is actually quite impressive.

While Bryant holds more free throws made than Lebron does, he has fewer attempted free throws than Lebron. Kobe may have been passed where it matters most to fans, but he still holds at least one statistic over LeBron. He also holds an additional NBA Championship win over LeBron.

1 Dwight Howard

If people take nothing else from this list, it should be that the weakest areas of LeBron’s game are both rebounding and blocking. Yet another modern player stands above Lebron in both rebounds and blocks, and that man is Dwight Howard.

Dwight Howard sits in tenth place for rebounds in league history, making him a player anyone wants on their team. Since the two men had been playing together on the Lakers, it wasn’t likely that LeBron would be dethroning any of Howard’s stats anytime soon.