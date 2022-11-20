10 Coral Springs and Parkland Volleyball Players Compete in BCAA All-Star Game • Coral Springs Talk

By: Matt Rothman

After an incredible high school volleyball season, ten Coral Springs and Parkland players had the opportunity to play in the BCAA All-Star Game.

Coral Springs Charter had three players participate, including Alexandra Bruno, who won MVP. She was also named Player of the Year, finishing the season with 352 kills and 751 in her career.

Sarah Henault and Sydney Mills also represented CSC after a year in which the Panthers made it to the Regionals. Henault recorded 287 kills to lead the team, while Mills recorded 515 assists.

Breanna Scott and Sa’nya Faison represented Coral Springs High School. The Lady Colts won 12 games this past season.

Katherine Hernandez participated from Coral Glades, and while JP Taravella competed for Team North-Central, Arianna Durand and Nicole Rivera were also selected to play.

The two players from Marjory Stoneman Douglas were Seniors Duquense University signee Jordan Robertson and Isabel Gonzalez. Both players had incredible seasons for MSD, helping lead the Eagles to ten wins and a trip to the District Championship Game.

The rest Featured three players from Pompano Beach, a pair of players from Blanche Ely, Deerfield Beach, and Monarch High School as well as one player from Coconut Creek High School,

Team South went on to win their volleyball match 25-16, 25-16 over North-Central.

