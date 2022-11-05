10 coaches on the rise in men’s college basketball, ranked by Andy Katz

These are my 10 men’s college basketball coaches on the rise heading into the 2022-23 season.

1. Tommy Lloyd, Arizona: The reigning Coach of the year is back for another run towards a Pac-12 title. Lloyd has a squad that can compete again for a high seed in his second season as a head coach.

2. Hubert Davis, North Carolina: Expect the Tar Heels to be the team to beat for the title in just Davis’ second season as a head coach.

3. Jon ScheyerDuke: Scheyer has the Talent to compete near the top of the ACC and for a Final Four berth in his first season as a head coach.

IMPACT RETURNERS: The top 15 returning players in men’s college basketball

4. Todd Golden, Florida: The Gators should be back in the NCAA tournament with Golden. He’s got a great 1-2 Punch in Colin Castleton and Kyle Lofton.

5. Jeff Linder, Wyoming: The Cowboys are a Mountain West favorite and could be in the NCAAs yet again, making Linder a hot name.

6. Kyle NeptuneVillanova: The Wildcats, once healthy, will be in the mix near the top of the Big East in Neptune’s first season as head Coach on the Main Line.

7. Darren DeVries, Drake: DeVries has the team to beat in the Valley with his son Tucker as the best player. Win the league and the calls will come.

SUPREME SENIORS: 11 impact Seniors in men’s college basketball

8. Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State: Shrewsberry could be building a Matt Painter-like program in State College. He’s got a potential NCAA bid team.

9. Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall: Holloway led St. Peter’s to an epic Elite Eight run. He’s primed to take his alma mater to the NCAA tournament this March.

10. Shantay LegansPortland: The Pilots should be the next in line to be a top three team in the WCC behind Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s.

