10 Burning questions that surround Kansas State basketball

As Kansas State prepares for the season to begin in November, the Big 12 Conference released its preseason all-conference teams and preseason poll. Unsurprisingly, Kansas State was shut out of the all-conference team and voted to finish last in the conference, logging only 12 votes.

Returning only Marquis Nowell and Ish Massoud from a year ago, new Coach Jerome Tang has completely rebuilt his roster through the transfer portal. Signing only two high school recruits, Tang and staff added nine players from the transfer portal and picked up two walk-ons as well.

With players still set to arrive on campus, the Wildcats are anything but a finished product. While Kansas State saw attendance drop to very low levels the previous three seasons, fan interaction and fan interest have skyrocketed in the program. Tang and staff have completely rejuvenated the fan base before the first game approaches. By being savvy on social media and interacting with the student body, the coaching staff has successfully gotten Wildcats Nation excited for the basketball season.

With the football season still in full swing, all eyes are on the football program and Chris Klieman. But as Big 12 Media Day approaches and the first game less than three weeks away, it’s time to take a look at hoops details.

Who will step up for K-State? Will Tang turn the program around in one year? All these questions and more will be examined. GPC’s Cole Carmody and Ryan Gilbert explore 10 burning questions as the Cats prepare to tip off the 2022-23 season.