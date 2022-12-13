10 Brand-New Hot Hatches To Consider Instead Of The Volkswagen Golf GTI

Over the years, hot hatches have become vehicles that can accommodate everything within the family dynamic. They easily fit within the budget range of most family-oriented enthusiasts. Most have stunning road performance, sporty handling, and edgy looks.





The Volkswagen Golf has been an icon within the hot hatch segment for over 45 years. It’s a compact vehicle with enhanced driving dynamics, digital features, and a larger number of connectivity solutions. Like its predecessors, the Golf GTI gets a front-wheel drive system. Even if it’s among the best hot hatches, there are plenty of brand-new options for enthusiasts – Let’s take a look at a few.

10/10 Hyundai i30 N

Via: Hyundai

The i30 N offers substantial power and torque increase, helping it deliver high responsiveness, more fun, and improved acceleration. It builds on the success of its predecessor by providing better design and driving enhancements. The new i30 N boasts more lightweight materials that lead to better agility.

Via: Hyundai

Hyundai gives the i30 N new and unique high-performance Exterior elements, including a new cascading Grille design, a more aggressive front bumper, and new LED headlamps. Under the hood of the Hyundai i30 N is a punchy 2.0-liter Turbocharged 4-cylinder producing 246 hp. Hyundai offers an optional Performance Package, Boosting the power to 276 hp.

9/10 Hyundai Veloster N

Hyundai

The Veloster N is one of the best new hot hatches. It boasts a 275-hp Turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that produces a delightful soundtrack. The Veloster N also gets a chassis that makes it fun to drive. Even with its funky looks, the Veloster N is available with a satisfying manual transmission or a rifle action DCT.

Hyundai

No matter the transmission option, power goes to the front wheels. The Veloster N produces 260 lb-ft of torque. For DCT users, Hyundai adds an overboost function, increasing the torque temporarily from 260 to 278 lb-ft.

Related: 2022 Hyundai Veloster N: Costs, Facts, And Figures

8/10 Ford Fiesta ST

Via: Ford

The new Ford Fiesta ST boasts updated exterior and interior designs. It also gets next-generation Ford technologies, including a 12.3-inch customizable instrument display and Matrix LED headlamps with Glare Free High Beam. These updates help add to the sporty character of the Ford Fiesta ST.

Via: Ford

Like its larger sibling, the Focus ST, the Fiesta ST blends track-day performance with everyday driving. The Ford Fiesta ST gets a powerful 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine producing 197 hp and 213 lb-ft of torque. Ford uses patented, cold-formed force vectoring springs and twin-tube front dampers to offer high levels of body control and sharp turn-in.

7/10 Toyota GR Yaris

Via Toyota UK

The GR Yaris is a performance hot hatch born from the WRC. It incorporated WRC technology and knowledge to deliver Everyday performance from a Turbocharged 1.6-liter 3-cylinder engine. The GR Yaris boasts a low, wide, and dramatic style that turns heads and helps with its aerodynamic design.

Via Toyota UK

Unlike most hot hatches, the GR Yaris incorporates a single scroll ball-bearing turbo, Bespoke pistons, and a unique block to reduce weight. The changes also help enhance power and drivability. Its unique setup enables it to Sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.5 seconds.

Related: 10 Reasons Why Driving Enthusiasts Should Buy The Toyota GR Yaris

6/10 Ford Focus ST

via: Ford

The Ford Focus ST is an agility-enhancing hot hatch with tunable on-track performance for all driving enthusiasts. It boasts an adjustable KW Automotive suspension system, low-mass wheels, and Oversized Brembo Brakes to complement its 276-hp 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine.

Ford

All these upgrades help enhance the dynamics of the Ford Focus ST. Ford offers an optional Track Pack in the five-door, 6-speed manual Focus ST. the Track Pack that delivers Exterior styling upgrades and the latest Focus ST Ford Performance Seats.

5/10 BMW M135i xDrive

Via: press.bmwgroup.com

The BMW M135i boasts many BMW track-inspired characteristics with its 4-cylinder high-performance engine. BMW upgrades the M135i’s chassis to help it offer noticeably enhanced performance qualities. The M135i also gets a retuned drive soundtrack in the cabin to make the driving experience more emotionally engaging.

Via: NetCarShow

All these improvements help the M135i produce 306 hp. The hot Hatch produces power more effectively, thanks to BMW’s TwinPower Turbo technology. The Bespoke chassis modifications also help offer better engine mounting, ensuring precise and controllable driving dynamics.

Related: Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 BMW M135i xDrive

4/10 Volkswagen Golf R

Via volkswagen-newsroom.com

For the 2023 model year, Volkswagen offers two versions of the Golf R – a fully equipped Golf R from 2022 and a limited production Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition. Both versions boast a complete redesign that adds minor cosmetic changes and Volkswagen’s innovative MIB3 touchscreen Infotainment system.

Via volkswagen-newsroom.com

The Golf R is a different breed of the Volkswagen Golf. It’s the most powerful production Golf ever, thanks to a 2.0-liter Turbocharged engine producing 315 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Volkswagen also offers the Golf R with a 6-speed manual transmission; however, it loses 15 lb-ft of torque.

3/10 Honda Civic Type R

Via hondanews.com

The new Civic Type R boasts not only a handsome exterior but also performance to match. It’s a global high-performance icon meant for all driving enthusiasts worldwide. It’s the pinnacle of Honda factory performance, and the new model easily continues with the legacy.

Via hondanews.com

For the 2023 model year, the Civic Type R takes the crown of being the most powerful Civic ever made. That’s thanks to Honda’s award-winning Turbocharged 2.0-liter engine producing 315 hp. Honda provides the Type R with a smooth and precise 6-speed manual that offers an intimate and rewarding connection with the driver.

Related: 8 Things We Love About The Underrated 2007-2011 Honda Civic Type R FN2

2/10 Audi RS 3 Sportback

source: Audi

The RS 3 boasts a bold design while delivering intelligent and responsive performance. It provides exceptional performance in its segment thanks to a 2.5-liter Turbocharged 5-cylinder engine producing 401 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque.

source: Audi

The legendary powerplant helps the RS 3 Sprint from 0 to 60 in 3.6 seconds and reach a 180-mph top-track speed. Audi kits the RS 3 with additional RS-specific interior and exterior design details. These changes help offer enthusiasts an exciting entry point into Audi’s Sport lineup.

1/10 Toyota GR Corolla

Toyota

The GR Corolla is Toyota’s stylish, agile, and powerful hot hatch. It shares its engine with the GR Yaris but produces more power at 300 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. The GR Corolla boasts snappy acceleration out of the corners, hitting its peak torque at 3,000 to 5,000 rpm.

Toyota

The G16-E engine works with Toyota’s rally-developed GR Four all-wheel drive system. The system gives the GR Corolla a choice of 30-70, 60-40, or 50-50 power distribution between the front and rear wheels. In addition, the GR Corolla is only available with a manual transmission, staying true to Toyota’s hands-on rallying roots.