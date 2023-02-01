10 Black-owned restaurants in every NBA city
Throughout the month of February, we will be spotlighting 10 Black-owned restaurants in every city with an NBA team. This initiative aligns with the league’s commitment to broader diversity and inclusion efforts in the communities where we work and live.
African-Americans represent 9% of restaurant owners in the United States, per a 2022 study by the National Restaurant Association. In addition, multiple studies have shown the disproportionate rate in which Black-owned businesses have experienced losses as a result of the pandemic. Supporting Black-owned businesses can help reverse such losses, address the racial wealth gap, strengthen local economies and cultivate careers.
More specifically, the support for Black-owned restaurants is “needed immensely,” according to Virginia Ali, owner of Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington DC The iconic restaurant has hosted patrons such as Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. and former President Barack Obama, operating as a staple in the nation’s capital since 1958.
“Support your Black restaurants,” Ali said. “We have to support.”
The NBA is home to 28 markets, with Los Angeles and New York having two separate teams. Restaurants from each market will be spotlighted each day during Black History Month to encourage support of the businesses, whether as a Resident or visitor to the city.
Among the 280 establishments are a palate-pleasing variety of tastes, ranging from seafood, coffee and vegan dishes to soul food, tea and desserts.
Below are the dates each city will be spotlighted.
February 1: Phoenix
- Café Lalibela
- Honey Bear’s BBQ
- The Larder + The Delta
- Monroe’s House of Chicken
- Ocho Rios Jerk Spot
- Stacy’s Off Da Hook BBQ and Soul Food
- Sugar Jam
- Sue Soul Food Heaven
- Trapp Haus BBQ
- Trash Panda Vegan Truck
• More details on Phoenix’s restaurants
February 2: Milwaukee
February 3: Boston
February 4: San Francisco
February 5: Minnesota
February 6: Portland
February 7: New Orleans
February 8: Cleveland
February 9: Orlando
February 10: Sacramento
February 11: Washington DC
February 12: Toronto
February 13: Miami
February 14: Atlanta
February 15: Memphis
February 16: Utah
February 17: Oklahoma City
February 18: Houston
February 19: Denver
February 20: Indiana
February 21: San Antonio
February 22: Detroit
February 23: Los Angeles
February 24: Chicago
February 25: Philadelphia
February 26: Dallas
February 27: Charlotte
February 28: New York