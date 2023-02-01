10 Black-owned restaurants in every NBA city

Throughout the month of February, we will be spotlighting 10 Black-owned restaurants in every city with an NBA team. This initiative aligns with the league’s commitment to broader diversity and inclusion efforts in the communities where we work and live.

African-Americans represent 9% of restaurant owners in the United States, per a 2022 study by the National Restaurant Association. In addition, multiple studies have shown the disproportionate rate in which Black-owned businesses have experienced losses as a result of the pandemic. Supporting Black-owned businesses can help reverse such losses, address the racial wealth gap, strengthen local economies and cultivate careers.

More specifically, the support for Black-owned restaurants is “needed immensely,” according to Virginia Ali, owner of Ben’s Chili Bowl in Washington DC The iconic restaurant has hosted patrons such as Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. and former President Barack Obama, operating as a staple in the nation’s capital since 1958.

“Support your Black restaurants,” Ali said. “We have to support.”

The NBA is home to 28 markets, with Los Angeles and New York having two separate teams. Restaurants from each market will be spotlighted each day during Black History Month to encourage support of the businesses, whether as a Resident or visitor to the city.

Among the 280 establishments are a palate-pleasing variety of tastes, ranging from seafood, coffee and vegan dishes to soul food, tea and desserts.

Below are the dates each city will be spotlighted.

February 1: Phoenix

Café Lalibela Honey Bear’s BBQ The Larder + The Delta Monroe’s House of Chicken Ocho Rios Jerk Spot Stacy’s Off Da Hook BBQ and Soul Food Sugar Jam Sue Soul Food Heaven Trapp Haus BBQ Trash Panda Vegan Truck

• More details on Phoenix’s restaurants

February 2: Milwaukee

February 3: Boston

February 4: San Francisco

February 5: Minnesota

February 6: Portland

February 7: New Orleans

February 8: Cleveland

February 9: Orlando

February 10: Sacramento

February 11: Washington DC

February 12: Toronto

February 13: Miami

February 14: Atlanta

February 15: Memphis

February 16: Utah

February 17: Oklahoma City

February 18: Houston

February 19: Denver

February 20: Indiana

February 21: San Antonio

February 22: Detroit

February 23: Los Angeles

February 24: Chicago

February 25: Philadelphia

February 26: Dallas

February 27: Charlotte

February 28: New York