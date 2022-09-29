10 biggest storylines to watch for the 2022-23 season

Last season was a big year for Big Ten Basketball, at least in the regular season. There were several players who broke out as All-Americans, while nine of the 14 programs ended up making it to the NCAA Tournament. But as the 2022-23 season approaches, there seem to be a lot of questions and topics for debate for just about every team.

This piece takes a closer look at some of the most important questions and storylines for the upcoming season in the Big Ten. Is the one you’ve been thinking of on this list?

10. Rutgers looks to stay in NCAA Tournament contention

Until a couple of years ago, Rutgers was viewed as one of the worst power conference programs in college basketball. They didn’t make the NCAA Tournament since 1991 and had struggled to even get six wins in league play in either the Big East or Big Ten. But they’ve made the past two NCAA Tournaments (would’ve been 3 in 2020) and now are starting to consistently land top-100 prospects like never before.

However, it’s not easy to continue being a top-40 program and now, they enter this season without leading scorer Ron Harper or longtime starting guard Geo Baker, two key pieces from the core that turned the team around. They still have three starters back, including star center Clifford Omoruyi and a couple of underrated guards in Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy.

The big question with this roster is who’ll be the guy that replaces Harper as the go-to scorer? If it’s not Loyola (MD) transfer Cam Spencer, the Scarlet Knights could have some Offensive concerns. They’ve been able to escape the bottom of the Big Ten, but this season will be a test of whether they can stay in the middle or take a step back.