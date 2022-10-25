10 biggest storylines/questions for the 2022-23 season

The 2022-23 season for Big East Basketball is one with truly many storylines after what was an interesting offseason, to say the least. There were four coaching changes, including one Unexpected one that made national news. Plenty of players transferred in and out, as well as some NBA Draft decisions that affected respective rosters in big ways.

There are many questions to ask concerning the teams but I limited it down to the top 10. Here is a countdown of the biggest storylines and questions to watch and ask for this season.

10. Butler Flying under the Radar with a whole new look

The Bulldogs made one of the bigger head coaching splashes this offseason, replacing LaVall Jordan with Thad Matta, who was a multi-time Big Ten Coach of the Year at Ohio State and has a pair of Final Four appearances. He left the Buckeyes due to health issues but is back in the game and has a legit roster to work with at Butler.

The team has a star guard in Chuck Harris to lead the way, along with a pair of sophomore Perimeter breakout candidates in Jayden Taylor and Simas Lukosius. And most notably, the frontcourt has been upgraded with a pair of transfers in Ali Ali and Manny Bates.

Butler has been projected to finish around 7-9th in Big East preseason polls and not ranked high in other analytical measures. But on paper, this is a roster and head coach that could easily surprise and move up the standings. If Coach Matta has a big debut season, look for the Bulldogs to quickly become a factor in the league going forward.