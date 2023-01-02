10 biggest early surprises of the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season

A few days ago, I did an article discussing NCAA Basketball that was considered “disappointments” in the non-conference portion of the 2022-23 season. This time, I’m looking to be more positive. This will be about the teams that I would say have been the most significant positive “surprises” compared to preseason expectations.

Here’s a look at the teams that have overachieved to this point, as we head into conference action.

Honorable Mention: Virginia Cavaliers

After not making the NCAA Tournament last season, Virginia had made sure not to let that happen again. After ranking as high as No. 2 in the polls, the Cavaliers have shown to be a top-20 caliber roster, led by a starting lineup that is all averaging double figures. An elite defensive unit while also having an efficient offense, UVA could be the team to beat in the ACC.

HM: Marshall Thundering Herd

The Herd won just 12 games in all of last season after playing one of the worst team defenses in the country. They’re currently 11-2 and with a solid defense, carried by an elite scoring duo of Andrew Taylor and Taevion Kinsey. The presence of freshman center Micah Handlogten (7.5 ppg and 11.0 rpg) has been a huge boost on both ends and sets up Marshall to contend in its first year in the Sun Belt.

HM: West Virginia Mountaineers

A complete roster turnover has benefited the Mountaineers, with all four transfers averaging double figures, led by Erik Stevenson with 14.5 ppg. The defense has improved and there’s plenty of depth as well, including in the frontcourt. With a record of 10-2 and currently ranked in the top 25, West Virginia looks poised to compete in the Big 12.