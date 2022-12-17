10 BGSU soccer players earn All-Ohio status

Five different BGSU Women’s soccer standouts and five different men earned All-Ohio status by the Ohio Collegiate Soccer Association. The women earned a total of eight honors as multiple players earned multiple honors.

Maya Dean, Mackenzie Reuber and Kennedy White were all named to both the OCSA’s All-Ohio and Academic All-Ohio Teams, with Katie Cox and Jasmijn Dijsselhof each earning academic all-state honors.

Dean and White each were named to the All-Ohio First Team as well as the Academic All-Ohio First Team. Reuber earned All-Ohio Second-Team honors and was also named to the Academic All-Ohio First Team, while Cox and Dijsselhof earned Academic All-Ohio Second-Team honors.

The Falcons led all schools with three first-team members and five total selections to the Academic All-Ohio Team.

Cox, a native of Columbus, Ohio (Granville), was named to the Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.

A team Captain in 2022, she started all 19 games, and had three points on a goal and an assist. Cox is a repeat selection to both the Academic All-District Team and the OCSA Academic All-Ohio Second Team, having earned each Honor last season.

In her BGSU career, she has played in a total of 70 matches, making 59 starts, and has 19 career points on seven goals and five assists. Four of those seven goals have been game-winning goals.

Dean, a native of Traverse City, Michigan (West), recently became just the second player in school history to be Academic All-America First-Team honors, and also also was named to the All-MAC First Team and the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second Team.

She started all 19 matches on the season, and had 16 points on five goals and six assists. Dean, who was named MAC Offensive Player of the Week twice in 2022, scored all five of her goals in an eight-match span that included the final seven conference regular-season contests and the league tourney quarterfinal match.

She had the game winning goal vs. both Ohio and Miami, with a four-point afternoon in the win over the Bobcats. Dean had two assists both in that Ohio match and in BG’s win at Central Michigan.

Dean scored 14 points in MAC play, and added two more points on a goal in the aforementioned MAC Tournament quarterfinal-round win.

Dean tied for sixth in the MAC in assists and was ranked 10th in points. In MAC games only, she tied for second in GWG (two), and was tied for third in assists (six) and deadlocked for sixth in points.

Dijsselhof, who hails from Hattem, the Netherlands (Centre for Sports and Education), played in 16 matches in 2022, starting all 16. She had one assist on the season Dijsselhof was named to the Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.

Dijsselhof, who missed three matches due to injury, is a repeat selection to the OCSA Academic All-Ohio Second Team, having earned the Honor in 2021 as well.

She was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year in ’21. Dijsselhof has played in a career total of 63 games, making 46 starts, since arriving at BG. She has 10 career points on two goals and six assists.

Reuber, a native of Macomb, Michigan (Macomb Lutheran North), joined Dean and White on the All-MAC First Team, and was named to the USC All-Region Third Team.

She started all 19 contests in 2022, and had five points on a goal and three assists. Reuber helped the Falcons record eight shutouts on the season, including five in MAC play and one more in the league tournament.

She scored a Spectacular goal at Eastern Michigan, and had assists in wins over Valparaiso, Ohio and Miami. Reuber has played in a school-record 92 career matches in her Falcon tenure.

She has helped the Falcons record 39 shutouts during that time, and has career totals of 16 points on three goals and 10 assists. Six of those 10 assists have come on game-winning goals.

White, a native of Canton, Michigan (Plymouth), was named the MAC’s Offensive Player of the Year, and also was voted to both the All-MAC First Team and the USC All-Region First Team in 2022.

She led the Falcons with 12 goals and 26 points on the season, in the process becoming just the third player in BGSU history with multiple seasons of double-digit goals.

White had a hat trick in the Falcons’ win at Akron (Oct. 6), and had three two-goal games this season. White led the MAC in both goals and points, and was second in game-winning goals (four).

In MAC games only, she had nine goals and 20 points to again pace the entire conference in both categories, and she tied for second with a pair of GWG in MAC matches. White has a career total of nine GWG to rank second in school history. She has 27 career goals, tying for fourth in BGSU annals, and she is eighth in career points, with 63.

BGSU finished the 2022 with an overall record of 9-5-5 and a MAC mark of 6-2-3, good for third place in the 12-team league.

The Falcons ended the season on a six-match unbeaten streak, and went 6-1-2 over the last month of the year. In those nine games, BGSU outscored the opponents, 21-4.

The Falcons, who won the MAC regular-season and tournament titles from 2018-21, are now 67-31-16 overall, 45-11-5 in MAC regular-season matches and 55-12-8 in all games vs. conference foes since the start of the 2017 season.

Since the beginning of the 2018 campaign, the Falcons are 54-24-15 overall, 39-7-4 in MAC regular-season action and 47-7-7 in all games vs. league opposition.

Five BGSU men All-Ohio

For the BGSU men’s team, Joey Akpunonu and Sergi Martinez were named to the OCSA’s All-Ohio Team, and Akpunonu was also selected to the Academic All-Ohio Team.

Brendan Graves, Jensen Lukacsko and Kale Nichols each joined Akpunonu on the Academic All-Ohio Team.

BGSU’s four Academic All-Ohio selections were tied for the most of any school. Ohio State also had four players chosen to the Academic All-Ohio Team.

Akpunonu, native of Toledo (St. John’s Jesuit), started all 16 matches for the Falcons in 2022, and was named to the All-MAC First Team as well as the United Soccer Coaches All-Region First Team.

Additionally, he was named to the 2022 Academic All-America First Team. Akpunonu led the Falcons in goals, with six, and finished second on the club with 12 points.

The defender also helped the Falcons post seven shutouts in those 16 contests. He played all 1,440 minutes this season, and scored the first goal of the match in three of BGSU’s four Mid-American Conference wins. He now has career totals of eight goals and 19 points in 48 matches played.

Graves, a Perrysburg High School graduate, was named the MAC’s co-Goalkeeper of the Year, and joined Akpunonu on the All-MAC First Team.

Graves had one of the top seasons by a goalkeeper in program history, playing every second between the posts and allowing just 10 goals in 1440 minutes.

They finished the year with seven shutouts in 16 matches, 43 saves and a goals-against average of just 0.63. Graves and the 2022 Falcons set a school record for fewest goals allowed in a season, and his GAA was the lowest since 1995 and the third lowest in the ‘modern’ era (since 1980).

Lukacsko, a native of Gahanna, Ohio (Lincoln), was a three-year team captain, and started all 16 matches in 2022. He played 1,436 of the 1,440 total minutes on the year, and had two assists.

Lukacsko was named to the Academic All-District Team. Lukacsko earned a plethora of awards at the 2021-22 Ziggys, the Athletic department’s end-of-year awards.

He was the male recipient of the Falcon Medal of Honor, the highest honor that can be bestowed upon a BGSU student-athlete.

He also was named the department’s Male Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and was BGSU’s male recipient of the MAC Medal of Excellence, an award that is given to just one male and one female student-athlete at each MAC school.

Lukacsko played in 87 career matches, tying the school record, and his 84 career starts tie him for third on that BGSU list. He had 11 career points on a goal and nine assists.

Martinez, a native of Barcelona, ​​Spain (Eugeni Xammar), was an All-MAC First-Team selection in 2022, after he led the Falcons in both assists and points, and finished second in goals.

His 18 points included five goals and eight assists this fall. He had 13 points in the eight MAC matches, with three goals and seven assists.

In his final career game, Martinez had two goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over Northern Illinois. A team Captain in 2022, Martinez had 30 points in 36 matches in his two seasons with the Falcons, with eight goals and 14 assists.

Martinez, a transfer from Hartford, had totals of 14 goals, 21 assists and 49 points in his collegiate career.

Nichols, a native of Bowling Green (Toledo St. John’s Jesuit), was a 2022 team captain, and started all 16 matches. He was named to the Academic All-District Team, selected by College Sports Communicators.

Nichols had three points on the season, with a game-winning goal and an assist. Nichols was named to the Academic All-District team in 2021 as well, and also earned OCSA Academic All-Ohio First-Team honors a year ago.

In his BGSU career, Nichols played in 75 matches, starting 69, and had 21 points on seven goals and seven assists. Arguably the biggest goal of his career came in November of 2021, when he scored the lone goal in BG’s 1-0 win at Louisville in the first round of the NCAA Championships.

BGSU, nationally ranked at the start of the season, went 6-5-5 overall in 2022, and the Falcons finished MAC play with a 4-2-2 league ledger, finishing third in the Mid-American Conference. The Falcons will compete in the Missouri Valley Conference beginning next fall.

The Falcons have a record of 42-25-12 over the last 79 games, dating to Midway through the 2018 season. Sixteen of the 25 setbacks in that time have come by a single goal.