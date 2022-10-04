10 best players from the state of Wisconsin of the last decade

NCAA Basketball never fails to deliver us incredible seasons and memorable moments. Long before the ball is tipped in the NCAA Tournament, we see breakout performances and effective play during the non-conference season while Battles for conference Championships tend to deliver as well. The entire sports Worlds turns towards this sport during March Madness, and it’s at this point that names are etched into lore as legends, for their postseason performances and key moments down the stretch.

However, it doesn’t take a deep postseason run or a buzzer beater to make a college basketball player memorable. We’re looking at more of these memorable players as we continue our series looking at the best college basketball players of the last ten years from each individual state. This series has had no shortage of remarkable players and we’re very close to the end. Progressing alphabetically, today’s focus on Wisconsin is the second-to-last state, but we’ve certainly saved some of the best for last.

High school basketball is far more impressive than some may imagine in the state of Wisconsin. In a state where everything stops during football games in the fall, the Badger State has produced a fair number of stars in recent years. A number of today’s players starred at Marquette and Wisconsin, but this is not an article about college players in the state. If you’re looking for an article on the best Badgers of the last decade, this is not it I’m afraid.

This article looks closely at ten outstanding players whose hometowns are from the state of Wisconsin. It’s not about where they went to school or where they were born; it’s all about their hometown. Sorting players like this has helped us keep these lists consistent, and you’re invited to look at some of the previous lists if someone you think should be here is missing. For now, we’ve narrowed our focus to these players from Wisconsin; Let’s get right into the list.