10 best players from the state of Washington of the last decade

There’s a general excitement in the air when the NCAA basketball season finally starts. There’s a certain feeling of optimism across the Nation that exists for fans, players, coaches, and for everyone associated with this game. Nothing before November matters until these players get on the court and start showing their talent, skill, and abilities. By the time the NCAA Tournament comes around in March, we have a pretty solid grasp of what to expect, but we’re still shocked by the magic of March Madness each and every year.

There are hundreds of notable college basketball players each season and those magical March Moments make it even more memorable. We’ll be continuing to look at some of these players, continuing our long-running series that looks at the best players of the last ten years from each individual state. More than forty pieces have already looked at a majority of the states in this country, with each state getting its moment in the sun, no matter the size or level of talent involved.

Today’s Spotlight shines on the state of Washington. It’s a state that has seen the rise of Gonzaga in the east and the Rocky place of the Huskies in Seattle in the west. However, today’s focus isn’t on these specific colleges at all. We’re looking at the players who shined in Washington when they were Younger and translated that to the Collegiate game. As a state, Washington has produced a number of impressive players in recent years and you’ll see today that some of these became those memorable pieces, both for regular season and postseason play.

This is a final reminder that we’re focusing on these players’ careers in the college game. Also, we’re looking at players whose hometowns are in the state of Washington. It doesn’t matter necessarily where they went to school as long as they are specifically from this state. We’ve already run through more than forty different states, so interpreting this list should make sense as we go along. Let’s get right into the names, with ten very talented basketball players left to see.