10 best players from the state of Utah of the last decade

March Madness throws the Nation into a frenzy of brackets and other excitement. But the NCAA Basketball world creates Magical Moments long before the calendar strikes March. Teams can’t qualify for the Big Dance if they don’t have impressive regular seasons. Those teams won’t have those good seasons if they don’t have standout players on their rosters. It’s a trickle-down effect because these players don’t end up on these contending teams if they don’t stand out at the high school or prep school level to attract the attention of recruiters.

Simply put, there’s a whole lot more to college basketball than just a few games in March and the players are the reason these memories transpire. Today, we’re going to look closely at a few of those players as we continue our series looking at the best college basketball players of the last ten years from each state. This series has been going on for two months and we’ve already seen a number of these players who have created magical moments, but not every good player gets that chance.

The state of Utah hasn’t exactly created Tournament Champions or national players of the year in recent years, but there’s undoubtedly Talent in this state. This is not an article about the Utes or schools from the state of Utah, but you’ll see that a majority of today’s players stayed at home and starred at the schools here in Utah. These aren’t pushovers and there were certainly a fair few that we couldn’t fit in today’s list of ten.

This is just a reminder that this is not necessarily an article about the best high school players from Utah. To qualify for today’s piece, the player’s Hometown must be listed as from Utah. There’s not necessarily a player today who didn’t go to high school in their home state, but this is a clarity we’ve made with each piece so we’re just being consistent. Utah delivered with some memorable players this year, especially at some of these West Coast schools, so let’s start running through who they are.