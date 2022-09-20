10 best players from the state of South Dakota last decade

There’s a certain excitement that comes about each March when the bracket is revealed and the NCAA Basketball Tournament starts to begin. For some, it’s that excitement that the best postseason experience in American sports is back once again, set to make Headlines and memorable Moments across a three-week span. However, it’s an even more important time of the year for others, including the players, coaches, and fans Wishing for nothing but success for themselves and their programs.

Success is a word that means something different to everyone, but many can agree that standing out in the college basketball universe is a pretty awesome feeling of success. Today, we’re continuing our series looking at the best college basketball players of the last decade from each individual state. Today’s piece isn’t necessarily looking at stars of the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn’t mean South Dakota hasn’t produced some fantastic basketball players in recent years.

It’s not exactly a place full of people, but there’s still some solid basketball played on the courts of South Dakota. The state boasts two D1 Universities that have been terrific in recent years, although today’s article is not about those schools but the players from this state. Even after reading the article and seeing all the Coyotes and Jackrabbits, I can promise you that this is a piece specifically about players from this state.

There’s no national player of the year or buzzer-beating heroes today, just ten high-quality basketball fiends from the Mount Rushmore State. As long as a player’s Hometown is listed as being from this state, then a player is eligible for the South Dakota piece. Prepare yourselves for a number of standouts in the Summit League and for those aforementioned schools. Let’s get right into these names and give them their moment in the sun.