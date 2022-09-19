10 best players from the state of South Carolina last decade

NCAA Basketball produces memorable moments each and every season. No season is the same as the next one or the previous one, and that’s evident in the players, coaches, and games that transpire across a five-month slate. Even long before March Madness, the game delivers these Moments as we see players rise and fall, sometimes on the biggest stages. When that calendar does Strike March, Legacies can be made and written in stone.

Even the die-hard college basketball fans can’t predict exactly what will happen when we do hit March, nor does anyone really know which players will star when the season begins. Today, we’re looking at a few of those stars as we continue our long-running series, one that looks at the best college basketball players of the last ten years from each state. Forty states have already had their focus and there has already been an Incredible dearth of Talent uncovered, but there’s something very special about this list from South Carolina.

The state of South Carolina might not be as much of a basketball hotbed as its neighbors to the north, but make no mistake that the state has produced in recent years. Part of the reason today’s article is so special is that there are some legendary players at the top of today’s list. Some fans will already know who’s waiting at the end of the piece, but let’s not forget the others, because all ten names are Fantastic basketball players.

Remember, to qualify for today’s list a player needs to have his hometown be from South Carolina. It doesn’t matter if he just played high school ball in the state, it needs to be precisely where he’s from. Also, this is not an article about the Gamecocks or about players who went to Colleges in the state of South Carolina. This is a bigger animal, looking at some fantastic players from this state, so let’s get right into the list.