10 best players from the state of Pennsylvania last decade

There’s no doubt that basketball talent is all around us. No matter where you are in the United States, you can go to your local high school in the winter and catch a game or two. There’s no guarantee that you’re going to see the best basketball product, but this is exactly where the big NCAA Basketball names come from. Ten years ago, nobody knew about the current stars of the game and you never know who’s going to break through in the NCAA Tournaments to come.

There are certainly prestigious programs that produce top-level high school talent, but there are hidden gems all across the nation, a fact that makes recruiting even more of an adventure. Today our focus is on those players who have made an impact. We are looking at the best college basketball players of the last ten years from each state, a task that hasn’t been easy by any means. Even by narrowing our focus down to a decade, there are a lot of players to consider, and that’s certainly true in Pennsylvania.

With two metropolitans on opposite sides and a flurry of activity between them, Pennsylvania remains one of the biggest states in the country. The state boasts a number of D1 basketball schools, although today’s focus isn’t specifically on those players. We’re looking at who has emerged from Pennsylvania to become an impact college player and believe me that there were dozens of legitimate names to consider. Today we’ve narrowed that list down to the ten best.

Before we get into the list, this is just another reminder that this article is about players from the state of Pennsylvania only. For our purposes, this means those whose hometowns are listed from the state. It’s not about where they went to school or even where they were born, so don’t be surprised when someone you think is from Pennsylvania doesn’t make the cut on the article. With ten impressive players to look closely at, we’ve got intriguing work ahead, so let’s get right into the ranking.