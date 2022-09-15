10 best players from the state of Oregon of the last decade

For nearly a century, the NCAA Tournament has entertained the basketball world, even if the tournament has really grown and evolved, especially in recent times. Sometimes regardless of what happens in the regular season, 68 NCAA Basketball teams are ready to do battle and it’s impossible to know precisely what will happen. The one thing that’s for certain is that memories will be made and players unknown will star on the national stage.

It’s impossible to know who will make their March moments, but there’s no doubt that there are hundreds of basketball players waiting to emerge. We’re keeping on our series looking at some of these fine players, looking at the best college basketball players of the last ten years from each state. We aren’t looking at the whole history of the Tournament, but the last decade gives us more than enough names to work with, and today is evidence of that.

Today’s focus is on the state of Oregon, which has given us some pretty impressive talent over the last few seasons. This is not an article about the Ducks, but one of their best players in recent memory will be Featured later in the article. Oregon isn’t quite the same size state as California, their neighbor to the south, but don’t discredit the depth of talent, because the players at the top of today’s list are very comparable.

College basketball creates intriguing stories on a regular basis. We’ll be looking closely at some of those stories from players whose hometowns are from the state of Oregon. Remember again that this is not a piece just about the Ducks or other Oregon-based colleges, nor does it matter where a particular player went to high school. Each player on today’s list stood out in their moment, although a select few further into this piece really had that moment on the national stage. Let’s get right into these players.