10 best players from the state of Oklahoma of the last decade

The NCAA Basketball universe is much larger than you think. There are currently 363 D1 schools and (almost) every single one can qualify for the NCAA Tournament on an annual basis. There are over a dozen players on those rosters and they’ve each churned out hundreds of players in recent decades. So many names have come through these courts, halls, and campuses, but only a few are truly remembered long past their graduation or decision to play professionally.

While that number may be closer to a few hundred, it’s true that not every college basketball player gets remembered, but we’re making sure some of the best of recent times are. We’re continuing our long-running series that looks at the best college basketball players of the last decade from each state. We’re limiting our focus to just the last ten years’ worth of players, but it’s still a lot of names to filter through, especially in today’s state.

Oklahoma has produced some formidable basketball players and the last decade’s worth of players has been impressive as well. The Sooner State has a few Colleges that play impressive basketball, heck Oral Roberts was just in the Sweet Sixteen a year and a half ago. They don’t exactly have the candidate pool of a state like neighboring Texas, but you won’t be disappointed by the Talent or Achievements of any of the players on today’s list.

It’s important to remember that to qualify for today’s article, a player’s hometown has to be from the state of Oklahoma. This isn’t about the best players who went to high school in Oklahoma, nor is it about the best Sooners players or players from Oklahoma colleges. There’s a fantastic flurry of talent on today’s list, so if you expect to see someone and they aren’t here, don’t be too shocked, unless of course, they are on a different list. Anyways, Let’s start looking at some of these players from Oklahoma.