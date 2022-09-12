10 best players from the state of Ohio of the last decade

We’re talking about NCAA Basketball and it’s impossible to talk about this sport without thinking about the NCAA Tournament. Incredible performances fill the regular seasons, but Magical Memories and unforgettable Legacies are Cemented in the best postseason in all of sports. Five years from now, people will still be talking about Saint Peter’s Incredible run to the Elite Eight while other Cinderella programs still fill our tongues each March.

For every college basketball player, they no doubt dream of making these Moments and Memories and going down in history for their own performances. Today, we’re continuing our series that looks at the best college basketball players of the last decade from each individual state. In this series, we’re taking a bit-by-bit look at some of the best players in recent memory from each corner of the country, with some of these players making those legendary moments, both in the regular season and in March Madness . However, our focus for today’s piece is on the state of Ohio.

There’s plenty to get excited about in Ohio, which has produced a number of impressive basketball players in recent memory. The state that produced LeBron James less than twenty years ago has sent a number of studs to star in the Collegiate game. This is one of those states where every player on this list has made a serious impact.

As with the previous articles in the series, we have to remind you exactly who qualifies for inclusion today. Each state gets its own piece and the rules are the same. If a player’s Hometown is in the state of Ohio, then they can be Featured in this piece. It doesn’t matter if they went to high school or college in the state, or if it’s where they were necessarily born, it’s all about the hometown. Keeping that in mind, we proceed onto our ten players, knowing that there are some pretty incredible players by the end of the list.