10 best players from the state of North Dakota last decade

In the world of college basketball, it’s all about the NCAA Tournament. That’s not entirely true of course, but March Madness is where the Memories are made, where Dreams come true, and where we crown our annual national champion. That being said, the regular season has seen its fair share of stars as well and can’t be overlooked. We’ve seen a variety of different kinds of NCAA Basketball players and we’ll be looking at more today.

Every NCAA Tournament is different, every program is different, and every season has its different quirks, moments, ad players that stand out. We’ll be looking at more of those specific players today, continuing our series on the best college basketball players of the last decade from each individual state. So far, the series has looked at a large number of states, with differing results. We’ve seen the immense talent coming out of larger states like California and New York, but today we’re focusing on one of those less populated states.

In North Dakota, there’s basketball talent at the high school level, but you don’t find most of these players recruited at a high level. Many of the names on today’s list found spots at nearby schools, with some even having to start at the junior college level. You aren’t going to find All-Americans or Tourney Legends on today’s list, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find a recent star at the end of the journey either.

It’s a constant reminder in this series, but it’s important to remember just who can be on today’s list. Players are considered as being from North Dakota if their Hometown is listed as from the state, not their high school nor even necessarily their birthplace. This isn’t an article about the best players at North Dakota colleges, although the two D2 schools in the state will certainly get attention today. With that in mind, let’s get right into the list, knowing there are a number of less familiar names to dive into.