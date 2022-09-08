10 best players from the state of North Carolina last decade

There’s a definite excitement in the air on a regular basis in the sports world when the calendar hits March. We’re not talking about spring training in baseball or the playoff Chase in the NBA or NHL; it’s all about March Madness. The college basketball world unites for a month of fantastic play, memorable moments, and unforgettable memories, especially for the players and teams that make magic happen in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

As we see every season, you never know which players will produce those moments, and everyone seems just as capable of becoming a March standout. Today, we’ll be continuing to identify some of those different kinds of people, moving forward with our series on the best college basketball players from the last decade from each individual state. More than halfway through the United States, we’ve seen varying levels of talent and success, but there are certainly some intriguing names in today’s look at North Carolina.

The state of North Carolina is home to the sport’s most historic rivalry, one that got the Ultimate Spotlight last season as North Carolina defeated Duke in the Final Four. The state is a fertile ground for basketball talent even at the high school level, and there are a great number of impressive names on today’s list from this state. While a list of players from Duke or North Carolina itself would be an outstanding collection of talent, it’s important to remember that today’s list is about players who are from the state itself.

If a player’s Hometown is listed as being from North Carolina, then they are eligible for this list. This isn’t an article about players who played high school or college ball in the state. The bottom line is that there are a ton of talented players from this state, even across just the last ten years, and it’s certain that we’ve missed out on some quality players with today’s ranking. Still, we proceed with the list, taking a deep dive into today’s ten names.