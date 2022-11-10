10 Best PC Golf Games When You Can’t Make The Green

Table of Contents [Hide] [Show]

Do you like golf? Good for you! Do you like golf but aren’t exactly good at it? We totally understand, and so we want to help you by giving you a few games to help you play golf without the stress of the real thing. Because there isn’t stress in video game sports, right?

#10 Golf Club: Wasteland

Have you ever wanted to just golf on the planet itself without fear of interference from everything around you? Golf Club: Wasteland is a game that’ll give you that experience.

Set in the future, the “ultra-rich” left Earth as the planet slowly turned into a wasteland. Now, one of them has returned to the planet to play a round of golf. Because clearly, they’re rich enough to do that!

You play rounds of golf through cities, solve puzzles along the way, and unlock the truth about what happened to the planet and the rest of humanity.

What? Who said golf games couldn’t have dramatic stories?

#9 Golf With Your Friends

Typically, you only play golf with friends in the general sense. To see who can get the best score and so on. But in Golf With Your Friends, you’re going to get the opportunity to be a bit more active in how you play with each other.

Because in this mini-golf style game, you’ll play with and against your friends in Massive themed courses to come out on top. Plus, you’ll be playing all at once so it’s basically a free-for-all.

Not to mention, you’ll all have power-ups that you can get to really screw with each other and help yourself get ahead!

#8 Dangerous Golf

In many sitcoms, golf can be used for various hijinks because a golf ball at high speed can cause serious damage. In Dangerous Golf, that’s the whole point!

You’re aiming to get a high score for once in golf by trying to cause as much damage as you can with your golf ball. Don’t aim for the hole, aim for everything around it so that your score can go up! Plus, if you get the “Smashbreaker” ability, your golf ball will catch on fire, which will cause even more carnage!

There are 100 different levels on this very special golf course, so have at it!

#7 The Golf Club 2

We’ve shown you a lot of “fun-focused” golf games so far, but with The Golf Club 2, you’ll find a more “realistic” golf title. Because here, you’ll play as actual golfers who are trying to prove their skills on the course.

You can take on the career mode to see what you can accomplish on the pro golf level, then, head online and do even more golf there!

The online modes of The Golf Club 2 are honestly very robust. You can even join “societies” with other online players, set up tournaments, and play against others in basic matches.

#6 Party Golf

One of the things that needs to be said about golf is that in the major tournaments, they know how to “change things up” to make the course feel fresh and not what it was before.

In Party Golf, you’ll see that level of detail and attention is on a much grander scale. Because in this physics-based golf title, you’ll be able to play with friends on courses that change with every hole you do. You’ll never play the same hole twice because the world is procedurally generated!

Not to mention, there are 100 different game modes here that you can play with and in. So, find the ones that will grant you the most fun and tee off!

#5 WORMS Crazy Golf

Oh look, the WORMS are back! There’s nothing that could go wrong with this, right?

Anyway, in WORMS Crazy Golf, you’ll play as the WORMS once again as you try and partake in an insane golfing experience. Fear not, all the over-the-top antics, humor, and violence of the franchise are still here, it’s just that you’re going to see it in a robust golf setting.

We’re not kidding about the robust part either! There are 3 different 18-hole golf courses you can have explosive fun at within the career mode. Or, you can take the party online to do a “golf battle” with your friends!

#4 Golf It!

As you may have noticed by now, many of these golf titles are mini-golf games in particular. That’s not too surprising as this is a staple of the golf industry and the way most people get to play. But in Golf It!, you won’t just be playing a game of mini-golf, you’ll have the option to build your own course!

Yep, in the Multiplayer Editor, you can take to the course and redesign it to have not just fun, but to make a true challenge for you and your friends.

There are 2300 different objects you can use as you construct your perfect course. So get creative, then have fun mini-golfing with your friends!

#3 Turbo Golf Racing

Ok, so, regular golf isn’t “exciting enough” for you, is it? Then let us show you Turbo Golf Racing! Yes, the only golf game out there, that we know of, that features you hitting Giant golf balls with super-fast cars!

Oh, but that’s just the beginning of the madness. Because you’ll be going up against other players to try and get your ball into the hole first! You’ll have to be fast, use the terrain, and not be afraid to hit the other players to succeed!

Outfit your car with Power Cores to increase what it can do, then hit the course and put the pedal to the metal!

#2 Cursed to Golf

Are you ready to play the best golf of your life to go and save your life? You’re about to find out in Cursed to Golf!

Because in this title, you were close to winning a golf tournament when you died! You get sent to “Golf Limbo” and are forced to now play through some wacky courses to come back to the land of the living!

The courses aren’t typical, and they’re governed by special beings that will help teach you how to golf down in limbo. Every shot counts here, as you’ll have to start over if you miss par! So don’t miss, and get back to life, literally!

#1 PGA Tour 2K21

You’ve probably been waiting for the “official golf title of the PGA” to show up, and here it is. PGA Tour 2K21 is the game golf fans will want to take part in should you want to golf with some of the best out there.

11 different pros await you, challenge them to a game across multiple real-life courses that have been rendered in stunning detail. Or, you can head online to play with your friends, you can even play by the rules of golf you want instead of the standard set!

Either way, you’ll get a complete golf experience here, and thus, you shouldn’t miss out on it.