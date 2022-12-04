10 Best Movies About Soccer

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is officially underway. Audiences around the world are enticed to their screens to watch their favorite teams square off against each other in this first ever competition held in December. Pop culture itself has been infiltrated by this sport even more in recent years. For die hard fans, there have been excellent soccer documentary movies and series focused on a single player or famous clubs. Uninitiated fans might find love in soccer from the feel good Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso or through Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s documentary series of the football team they own in Welcome to Wrexham.





RELATED: 10 Movies And Series That Will Make You Want To Join A Sports Team

For casual fans who are new to the sport, there are feature films that embrace soccer, from based-on-true story drama to an outrageously hilarious underdog comedy. While soccer is not as popular in the United States as it is around the world — evidenced by the fact that She’s The Man is the highest grossing soccer film in the country, it is never too late to get into the sport that captures most of the world’s attention right now.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

‘The Game of Their Lives’ (2005)

The Game of Their Lives dramatizes a real match between the USA and England in the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, where the US historically beat England 1-0. The movie stars Gerard Butler, Wes Bentleyand Patrick Stewart.

With the director of acclaimed sports films Rudy and Hoosiers at the helm, this film has the potential to be another inspirational classic. Unfortunately many viewers found it cliché and underwhelming. For die-hard soccer fans, the movie has too many historical inaccuracies. However, for casual viewers seeking out an American soccer tale, this is a good entry to the sports.

‘Kicking & Screaming’ (2005)

Not to be confused with Noah Baumbach‘s film with the same title that came out 10 years earlier, Kicking & Screaming sees Suburban dad Phil Weston (Will Ferrell) compete with his father (Robert Duvall) through the children’s soccer teams they coached.

RELATED: 10 Best Sports Movies For People Who Don’t Like Sports Movies

While it might be dismissed as just another Silly Will Ferrell comedy, this was once the highest grossing soccer film in America. Audiences find this movie entertaining and hilarious; a dramedy featuring a pleasant father and son duo. The film seems to have a following of its own, with many viewers citing this as their comfort movie.

‘She’s The Man’ (2006)

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s play “Twelfth Night”, She’s The Man follows Viola (Amanda Bynes) who impersonates her twin brother to keep playing soccer after the girls team was cut. To complicate things, she also falls for Duke (Channing Tatum), her roommate and the team captain.

Audiences who enjoy this movie might not praise it for being a great Shakespeare adaptation, but the movie is hilarious and extremely entertaining, with a star-making turn from Bynes who pulled a great dual performance as Viola and “Sebastian”. Soccer-wise, it may not be the most accurate, but as a film it tackles serious issues like gender roles.

‘Mean Machine’ (2001)

Adapted from the 1974 film The Longest Yard, Mean Machine transported the story to England and swapped American football with British football. The film follows a disgraced former footballer who was jailed after assaulting two police officers. In prison, he takes the chance to lead a football team in a match against the Prison guards.

RELATED: 10 Best Sports Movies Not Based on a True Story

The drama Comedy is unique as it stars Vinnie Jones, an actual former footballer himself. This remake still pales in comparison to the original, but it is entertaining, funny and sometimes moving in itself. The third act which features the soccer match is thoroughly exciting.

‘Fever Pitch’ (1997)

Colin Firth plays a Heavily invested Arsenal fan who falls with his co-worker (Ruth Gemmell) at the school they worked in. Their relationship grows while his favorite club moves towards an all-important match in the season.

Inspired by the author Nick Hornby‘s own story, Fever Pitch tells a fragment of an important element of the sport: the fans. This film shows how sports is essential in the fans’ daily lives and how it can affect their social life. This film was a success, and it was remade in Hollywood with Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallonbut with baseball at the center of the story.

‘Bend It Like Beckham’ (2002)

Arguably the most recognized movie about soccer, Bend It Like Beckham follows two girls who pursue their dreams to go professional in soccer despite their parents’ reservations. The movie stars Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley in the leading roles.

RELATED: Best Female Sports Movies, From ‘I, Tonya’ to ‘A League of Their Own’

Drawing the title from David Beckham’s iconic free kick technique, this British Comedy is currently the highest grossing movie about soccer worldwide. Not only does it feature the sport, it is also packed with social commentary on Indian culture in the UK, racial discrimination and gender.

‘Goal! The Dream Begins’ (2005)

Goal! The Dream Begins sees a young Mexican immigrant named Santiago Nunez (Kuno Becker) catapulted to the world of professional football by joining one of the British Premier League clubs, Newcastle United.

Voted by Sport Bible as the best football film of all time, this movie depicts soccer in the best light compared to other films. Produced with the support from FIFA and Adidas, the movie was given access to various teams and players making it incredibly realistic. The movie features cameos from Legends Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Raul Gonzalez, to name a few. Also check out the sequel Goal II: Living the Dream as it expands the world established in this film.

‘Green Street Hooligans’ (2005)

Elijah Wood and Charlie Hunnam star in this British drama that exposes hooliganism for the mainstream audience. Wood plays a student who was expelled from Harvard for a mistake he didn’t do, so he went to the UK to keep his mouth shut. He then discovers the die-hard fans of a sport he barely knew.

In the United Kingdom, football is closely associated with hooliganism. There are riots and violence caused by the fans, usually due to disappointment because the teams they support lost. Green Street Hooligans examines that, while also delivering an engaging, gritty crime drama. Watch this to know more about the Darker side of the sport.

‘Shaolin Soccer’ (2001)

Stephen Chow (Kung Fu Hustle) stars and directs Shaolin Soccer, a sports Comedy film where he plays a Shaolin monk determined to promote kung fu through soccer. He assembles a team with kung fu abilities and joins a nationwide tournament.

RELATED: The 30 Best Sports Movies of All Time

This movie is far from portraying an accurate soccer game, but it is hilarious, outrageous and unique unlike any other film. It derives inspiration from popular Japanese anime Captain Tsubasa, which features similar fantastical techniques. While Chow is already a reliable Comedian in his homeland, this film catapulted him to an international audience.

‘The Damned United’ (2009)

Directed by Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech) and written by Peter Morgan (The Crown), The Damned United follows football manager Brian Clough (Martin Sheen) in his unsuccessful tenure at Leeds United in the 1970s. Despite being inspired by true events, the book that this movie is based on is largely fictional.

This film spotlights another side of football which is the managers. Viewers might see the comedic side to this in Ted Lassobut in reality, the position is a high-pressure, vigorous role. This film depicts it best, especially with Sheen’s strong performance to anchor the film.

KEEP READING: 9 Best Sports Movies of the Last Decade, From ‘Moneyball’ to ‘King Richard’