10 Best Golf Video Games To Play in 2022

The world of golf is indeed a beloved one despite some just not “getting it”. But whether they do or not, there are plenty of video games that celebrate the game of golf. Here are a few of them.

#10 Golf Club: Wasteland

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

So imagine this, the Earth is a Wasteland and so the rich and powerful flee to Mars to try and rebuild. But then, one of them comes back in order to play a “final round of golf” in the remains of human civilization on the planet. Doesn’t that just sound like something rich people would do?

But it’s true, in Golf Club: Wasteland you’ll go and play a game of golf where the course is the fallen cities of the world and their surroundings. As you go and play round by round you’ll start to piece together all the various reasons that the Earth fell, and learn you might not be alone on the planet.

#9 Golf With Your Friends

Platforms: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC

So go with us on this one, okay? This is a game where you play golf with your friends. Such a hard thing to conceive, right? Where do they get these ideas from?

Anyway, Golf With Your Friends is indeed exactly what it sounds like, and as a result, you’ll get to have fun with your Pals as you go off on a variety of courses. But wait, there’s a twist, to add a bit more fun and excitement to the golf game, not that it needs it, right? You’ll get to play the game with your friends on every hole at the same time!

So you’ll be racing to both get the best score and get done the fastest.

#8 Party Golf

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

If you liked the last entry, but wish it was a “bit more extreme” in terms of what you can do with the game as a whole, then Party Golf is for you. Why? Because you’ll once again be able to play with friends, but HOW you play the game of golf here is up to you.

It’s true, the game is procedurally generated so every single course you get will be different, and then you can adjust the rules of the game so that it’s a bit more fun, or crazy, or has very strict rules, and so on.

Play with friends locally or online, and then see what kind of insane golf modes you can make!

#7 The Golf Club

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 4

If you are desiring a bit more “stable” a run in golf, as in you want to play like the pros do, then you’ll want to try and get The Golf Club series. This was made to try and be one of the most accurate and in-depth golf games ever made at the time.

For example, you’ll get to do an in-depth career mode where you can play on your own and see how good you can be. Then, you can hop over to the online modes and participate not just with other players, but be in tournaments and test your skills in other ways as well.

#6 Dangerous Golf

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC

Oh, what’s that? That’s too “basic” for you? Well you didn’t say that before! Fine, how about a golf game that honestly isn’t about the golf as much as it is about Destruction on a high level? Will that work for you?

In Dangerous Golf, you’ll get to go on 100 different courses where the way you go and rack up points is by destroying everything in sight with your club and golf ball. You can even do so well that you get to put your golf ball on FIRE and do even MORE destruction.

Sure, you can play it the “basic way” and just sink the ball, but that’s not what you said you wanted!

#5 Everybody’s Golf

Platforms: PlayStation 4

Look, we know that not everyone wants to play golf, and then when you look at the various golf games that emphasize skill and actually TRYING to do well it can be kind of off-putting. Thus making it so you’ll never try the game yourself, right?

Enter Everybody’s Golf, a title where you’ll be able to play golf with just a press of three simple buttons. Truly, this is a golf game that EVERYONE can play, and that’s part of the point. The other point is to go and customize your character as you play the game so that you’ll love the way you look as you have fun.

#4 Golf It!

Platforms: PC

If regular golf isn’t your style, there is an alternative, and that’s mini-golf! This is iconic in many parts of the world, and as you’ve likely seen, the courses can get pretty tricky if you don’t time your shots right.

In Golf It!, you’ll have a competitive game of mini-golf to have with your friends. There will be 6 main courses for you to do, each of which have 18 holes to take part in and as a result, you’ll need to prove yourself in order to get the job done.

Then, you can head into the Multiplayer editor and then create your own courses! So dive in and have fun.

#3 Turbo Golf Racing

Platforms: Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X/S

Are we still not selling you on the concept of golf? What if we were to Fast & Furious it for you, would that help out at all? Turbo Golf Racing is indeed that, you’ll be driving incredibly fast cars and then slamming into Oversized golf balls in order to score points and win the game against a score of other players.

But there’s more to it, you’ll be able to outfit your cars with special power ups in order to do better on the course, as well as Customize your character to infinity and beyond to stand out from the crowd. Think you can handle this “sport of the future”?

#2 Cursed to Golf

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

A very unique spin on a golf game, Cursed to Golf puts you in the role of a golfer who dies in the midst of being about to be crowned a golf champion. Now, you’re stuck in golf purgatory, believe it, and have to literally play the best golf game of your life to be brought back to life! No pressure, right?

You’ll have to deal with a series of over the top golf courses and have to master certain skills in order to advance. Oh, and if you miss par? You start all over again on the course.

So learn from legendary caddies, observe the course well, and sink the shot!

#1 PGA Tour 2K21

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4

It’s only fair that we put the officially licensed game on the top of the list, wouldn’t you say? PGA Tour 2K21 is indeed the golf game that is meant to make you feel like a golf pro yourself, and even let you play against some of the best in the game right now.

You’ll find yourself able to go into a deep career mode, one that allows you to be on some truly grand golf courses as you face off against the pros. Then, you can take the game online and have fun with friends to see who is the best golfer among you!