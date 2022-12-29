10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023) — GOLF.com

The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee. Patrick Koenig

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our Fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee.

SYMBOL GUIDE

1 = Top 100 Courses in the US

P = Public/Resort Course

V = Top 100 Value Course in the US

M = Top 30 Municipal Courses in the US

Ed. note: Some courses were omitted from our rankings because they did not receive enough votes.

The best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)

1. Honors Course (Ooltewah) [1]

Since our last US Top 100, the club had Gil Hanse tweak this 1983 Pete Dye design by replacing the 10th and 11th greens in a manner similar to their original configuration. Additionally, Hanse exposed two creek tributaries in front of the 18th green, and this Home hole now ranks with Dye’s best closers, which is saying something. Situated at the foot of White Oak Mountain in eastern Tennessee, the course has long been a Sanctuary for wildlife and a think tank on Agronomy and different grasses. Cocooned in nature, the player Revels in the rustic playing environment and 2021 saw the Fairways re-grassed with the new Zeon Zoysia hybrid. Its finer blades provide more release than the old Myer Zoysia and the playing surfaces have once again achieved optimal firmness. A Bastion for Amateur golf, we can’t wait for the 2024 Senior Amateur, the 2026 Women’s Amateur and the 2031 US Amateur (which marks the 40th anniversary of its first US Amateur).

The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tenn. Dan Reynolds Photography



2. Holston Hills (Knoxville)

3. Golf Club of Tennessee (Kingston Springs)

4. Troubadour Golf and Field Club (College Grove)

5. Sweetens Cove (South Pittsburg) [P]

Sweetens Cove in South Pittsburg, Tenn. Christian Hafer



6. Chattanooga Golf & CC (Chattanooga)

7. Memphis Country Club (Memphis)

8. Black Creek (Chattanooga)

9. Spring Creek Ranch (Collierville)

10. Tennessee National (Loudon)

How we rank our courses

For GOLF’s course ranking lists, each panelist is provided with a list of hundreds of courses and “buckets,” or groupings. If they believe the course to be among the best in its category (World, US Value, etc.), they check the corresponding box to place it in a specific bucket. Panelists are also free to write in courses they felt should have been included on the ballot. Points were assigned to each bucket; to arrive at an average score for each course, we divide its aggregate score by the number of votes. From those point tallies, the courses are then ranked accordingly.

The key to the process is the experience and expertise of our panel. Hailing from 15 nations and all the worldwide golf meccas, each of our 115 handpicked panelists has a keen eye for architecture, both regionally and globally. Many of our panelists have played more than 1,000 courses in 20-plus countries.

Because we don’t prescribe a set method to assess courses as other Ranks do, no one opinion carries the day — our rank is a democracy. Some panelists believe that enjoyment is the ultimate goal, and thus prioritize design attributes such as width and playing angles, while frowning on having to constantly hunt for balls in thick rough. Other panelists value challenge and the demands of hitting every club in the bag. Still others consider a course’s surroundings and overall environment of paramount importance, thereby emphasizing the setting and naturalness of the course. In the end, allowing raters to freely express their tastes is what produces the desired eclecticism in our Top 100 lists.

Panelist Integrity is vital. Voters with any ties or associations to eligible courses must flag such conflicts. Panelists also know not to let the quality of their play influence their ballot — same for a luxe experience or clubhouse. While Opulence may make for a more memorable outing, it’s not what GOLF’s course lists are about. Our focus is on design and architecture. We study the course, not the trappings around it.

