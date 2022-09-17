Early fall is the perfect time of year to get out, make up and play a round of golf.

Luckily, Alabama is filled with pristine golf courses ranging from extremely exclusive private clubs to quality public facilities.

We’ve assembled a list of the 10 best golf courses in Alabama, listed from north to south. All courses have 18 holes.

Designed by the legendary Robert Trent Jones, the golf course at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club is known for its challenging layout and lakeside views. Bordering Wilson Lake, less than 10 miles from Florence, this course has been the host site of multiple events, including the SEC Championship, the State Amateur Championship, and Southern Amateur, among others.

Atop the highest point in Huntsville lies The Ledges Country Club golf course. This 18-hole Championship course was designed by Golf Magazine 2003 Designer of the Year Mike Hurdzan and includes 250 Acres with views of the valley, downtown Huntsville and the Space and Rocket Center.

Photo from the Ledges Country Club website.

City: Birmingham

Public or Private: Private

Designer: Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones and Pete Dye

Par: 71

Birmingham County Club’s West Course, accompanied by its neighboring East Course, opened in the 1920s. Since then, it has been renovated by renowned golf architects such as Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones Sr. and Pete Dye.

Old Overton is an invitation-only golf club located in the Liberty Park area of ​​Vestavia Hills. It was designed in 1993 by Jerry Pate and Tom Fazio and rated by Golf Digest as one of the best new private courses in 1994.

One of the Greatest courses in the United States, Golf Digest ranks Shoal Creek as the single best golf course in Alabama. This legendary course opened in November 1977 with US Open Champions Jack Nicklaus, Jerry Pate and Hubert Green playing the opening round. Since then, Shoal Creek has hosted two PGA Championships (1984 and 1990) as well as the US Amateur Championship, the US Women’s Open and the National Intercollegiate.

The Greystone Country Club is home to two top-class golf courses, Founders and Legacy. The Founders course was designed by Bob Cupp in 1991 and now hosts the Regions Tradition PGA Champions Tour each spring.

Photo from Greystone Golf Country Club website.

The RTJ Golf Trail’s Grand National is ranked the best public golf facility in the country by Golf World Magazine. Its premier Links course, one of three, is a newly renovated Waterside course with 12 out of 18 holes hugging the shore.

Photo from the RTJ website.

City: Sylacauga

Public or Private: Public

Designer: Hurdzan-Fry Environmental Golf Design, Inc.

Par: 72

Golfweek ranked FarmLinks at Pursell Farms the best all-access course in Alabama for nine nonconsecutive years. FarmLinks is a rural course in Sylacauga, resting in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. The holes at this course feature a variety of grass types and maintenance techniques.

Photo from the FarmLinks Golf Club website.

Golf World Magazine’s #2 public golf facility and another link in the RTJ Golf Trail is Capitol Hill. It consists of three courses: Judge, Legislator and Senator. Judge is a 200-acre course along the Alabama River. The 18-hole Championship course overlooks the Montgomery skyline.

Photo from the RTJ Website.

Want a course a little closer to the Gulf? Kiva Dunes in Gulf Shores was ranked the number one public golf course in Alabama by Golf Advisor in 2017. The course has also received Awards from Golf Digest, Golf Week and Links Magazine.

