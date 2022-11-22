10 Best Gifts for Art Lovers — Inspired Ideas Sourced in Texas

While the creative, art-loving people in our lives are often hard to shop for, there is no shortage of creative, artisanal items out there that any collector will cherish. From creative activities and arty games to stylish decor, there is something out there for the art buffs in your life if you get a little creative yourself.

Below are 10 gifts for the art lovers on your list:

An Artsy Puzzle

Holiday downtime often means puzzle time. Artist and Texan Reagan Corbett recently debuted her latest merch complete with delightful puzzles adorned with her most popular paintings and photographs.

A Personal Art Collection Catalogue

For the major art collectors in your life, Houston-based art consulting firm C2 is offering a Catalog service. The art experts will coordinate photography of the client’s collection and oversee the compilation into a pretty coffee table book complete with artist bios and collection history. It’s a must for anyone wanting to set their collection in stone.

An Arty Showpiece

A chic home decor piece is a great Homage to art appreciation. Museum shops with a curated selection of artist-created decor is a great place to start. The Azure Blown Glass Sculpture by Austin Fields Touch Series from the Dallas Museum of Art will please anyone on your list.

Supplies for Creatives

Art lovers need to create art themselves. A subscription to Paletteful Packs will send a monthly box with selected art supplies and themed inspiration. The company offers video trainings and art classes for those who want to further their skills.

An Ornate Accessory

An intricate accessory will have the art lover in your life donning creativity with every ensemble. Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s selection of art-inspired accessories is a great place to shop for jewelry with an ultra-creative spin. The Florentinus Beetle Brooch by Trovelore is a darling accompaniment to any outfit.

Games with Art in Mind

Gift your art lover a set of playing cards with a serious art homage. Play a classic card game while learning about the greatest artists of the past and present. It’s a win-win.

Handmade Items for the Home

The gift of artisanal craftsmanship will be much appreciated by those on your list who appreciate an artist’s approach. Texas-based company Helenita Home is a Homeware collection focused on colorful ceramics handmade in central Mexico. Each piece is unique, hand-painted, and inspired by the historical Talavera style.

A Fun Keepsake

Artists’ creations often go beyond the Canvas and giving a fun keepsake like these Microfreaks by the famed Haas Brothers is a surefire hit for any collector.

A Great Art Print

A print from a favorite artist is a great way to contribute to a loved one’s art collection. Try “The Tower of Lemone” by JP Terlizzi from Houston gallery Foto Relevance, a punchy 8×10 print from the artist’s series “Dandelions Are Not Weeds.”

A Stylish Art Book

When it comes to gifts for art lovers, you can’t go wrong with a classic compilation of great artists and their work. A stylish coffee table book with bright popping art coming off the pages will give inspiration to any creative thinker.