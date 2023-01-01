10 best art exhibitions for 2023

Today, we welcome a new year, and with it, a renewed excitement for all things art in 2023. If ‘see more art’ found its way onto your New Year’s Resolutions list, look no further than our pick of the best global art exhibitions to catch in January 2023.

BEST ART EXHIBITIONS TO SEE IN JANUARY 2023

1. ‘David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)’ at the Lightroom, London

David Hockney Lightroom London best art exhibitions

Installation of David Hockney’s Gregory Swimming Los Angeles March 31st 1982composite polaroid, 27 3/4 x 51 1/4

(Image credit: © David Hockney))

Legendary artist David Hockney will launch an ambitious, Immersive art show in London this month, Transforming his iconic paintings, rarely seen pieces and newly created work into a multisensorial experience. ‘David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away)’ at the Lightroom in London will use digital projection and audio technology to offer a journey through Hockney’s world. Until 23 April 2023

