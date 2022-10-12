10 Basketball Video Games You Completely Forgot About

In the modern NBA, there are only two games released with regularity for basketball fans to enjoy. NBA 2K, which dominates the video game market for the sport, and the occasional NBA Live title. Even then, EA Sports have stopped creating regular entries for the series with any consistency.





The current state of basketball games is a bit bleak, as 2K currently has a stranglehold on the market. However, in the past, there were many regular NBA games that were released. In fact, there was once a time when there were so many basketball games being released, that fans would forget about many titles.

10/10 NBA 2K Playgrounds

This franchise was forgotten a week after the latest entry was released. In 2017, Saber Interactive decided to make a game that was similar to the beloved NBA Jam franchise. Titled ‘NBA Playgrounds’, it was a title that featured NBA Legends and modern stars playing in an arcade-style game.

The initial game was met with good reviews, as was the follow-up title in 2018. Sadly, the good reviews on launch didn’t lead to any sustained success, and the franchise has been dormant since the sequel.

9/10 College Hoops

These days, there are no college sports video games due to legal reasons. However, two decades ago, the genre was booming. While everyone remembers the NCAA Basketball franchise, there was another popular series.

That series was dubbed ‘College Hoops’, and was first released with ESPN and Sega producing the game. The rights were eventually bought by 2K but stopped actively making titles after 2008.

8/10 NBA ShootOut

While NBA2K and NBA Live are the basketball Franchises around today, they had to beat out a lot of other competition to stay at the top. One of their main competitors in the early 2000s was the Sony-produced NBA ShootOut franchise.

The games were first-party franchises for the Playstation and Playstation 2, with the series running from 1996 to 2003. The titles were generally seen as mediocre, and even had some editions, such as 1999’s release, canceled due to poor quality.

7/10 NBA Elite

After NBA Live 2010, EA Sports decided to take the franchise in a different direction. They decided to rename the series and planned for NBA Elite to be released in November 2010 with Kevin Durant gracing the cover. However, after several horrific demos were released, the game was canceled, and NBA Live was revived the following year.

However, the game actually was released for IOS devices, with the Xbox 360, and Playstation 3 Editions being cancelled. Funnily enough, the title was released so late in development, that some copies were already in circulation. For that reason, you could buy the Playstation 3 edition of the game, and play it today.

6/10 NBA: The Inside

Sony’s San Diego Studio is known for creating the beloved MLB The Show franchise. However, the team did actually take a crack at the basketball genre for a few years and created some first-party titles for Sony and the Playstation.

‘NBA’, with the last edition changing the franchise titled to ‘NBA: The Inside’, ran from 2005 to 2009. The games weren’t really seen as bad, but quite mediocre. After the 2009 installment, the team decided to focus on creating baseball games.

5/10 NBA Starting Five

In case it’s not abundantly clear, the early 2000s had no shortage of options for basketball fans with regard to video games. While a lot of the titles that came out in that time period were great, there were some that were downright bad.

In 2002, Konami decided to cash in and create their own basketball game. NBA Starting Five was released to horrible reviews, as the game felt like a clunky mess. This was the one, and only entry in the franchise.

4/10 NBA Ballers

Most NBA video games fall into one of two categories, either arcade or simulation. However, Midway Games decided to experiment, and created the NBA Ballers franchise in 2006. The series was somewhere in the middle of the two genres and saw players try and take their created player from the street to the NBA.

The series also features a heavy emphasis on celebrity crossover, as rappers such as Ludacris are playable characters. The franchise received points for creativity, and received solid reviews, but was discontinued after 2008.

3/10 NBA Hoopz

Years before Midway Games decided to create NBA Ballers, they experimented in the arcade genre. That experiment turned out to be 2001’s NBA Hoopz, which featured three-on-three style play and was similar to NBA Jam.

Unfortunately for Midway, this title didn’t turn out to be as beloved as NBA Jam. NBA Hoopz only got one installment, which was panned. After this game, the team turned their attention towards creating the Ballers franchise.

2/10 ESPN NBA 2Night

ESPN NBA 2Night was a series of games developed by Konami that lasted from 2000 to 2002. The series was a simulation-style title, that tried to utilize the ESPN branding to its advantage and cash in on the rise of the basketball genre.

The reason this series isn’t remembered is that it isn’t very good, with the two releases garnering mixed-at-best reviews. After the second installment, Konami decided to discontinue the franchise, and focus on creating the NBA Starting Five game.

1/10 NBA Inside Drive

While Playstation had its exclusive NBA Shootout franchise, Xbox had its own answer. NBA Inside Drive, developed by High Voltage Software, was a series of games that lasted from 1999 to 2003.

Unlike other titles on this list, the franchise garnered very positive reviews. Nevertheless, the games didn’t catch on with fans, and Microsoft sold off the franchise to Ubisoft in early 2005.