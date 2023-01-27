10 Auburn visitors we’re most excited about this weekend

Since the hire of Coach Hugh Freeze, recruiting has once again become fun and exciting to track on the Plains.

A big weekend is upon us as Saturday, January 28th is Junior Day, and there will be a ton of recruits on campus.

This will be a perfect opportunity for the coaching staff to build relationships with some of these 2024 and 2025 recruits who are starting to formulate an idea of ​​where they want to play their college football.

Alabama is also having its Junior Day this Saturday, so having all of these recruits in town means they chose to be in Auburn over T-Town.

Let’s take a look at the ten guys we’re most excited to see on campus this weekend.

10. Cameron Coleman 2024 WR Phenix City, Alabama

Cameron Coleman is a big-bodied wideout who holds offers from big-name schools like Alabama, Georgia, and Florida State. Coleman is a strong receiver who is hard to tackle and has a huge catch radius.

9. Chase Malamala 2024 OT North Palm Beach, Florida

Chase Malamala currently only holds one power five offer, and it is from Auburn. The reason to be excited about this kid is his size. Malamala is six-foot-six, 300 pounds, and still has room to grow. Hopefully, since Auburn has been on him early, they will be able to land this huge Offensive tackle.

8. Jeffery Rush 2024 DE Pascagoula, Mississippi

Jeffery Rush is one of the highest-ranked recruits Auburn will have on campus this weekend. Rush is a top 200 recruit in the 2024 class. He is a tremendous pass rusher and a physical freak. Hopefully, this weekend the coaching staff will push hard for Rush.

7. Antwann Hill 2025 QB Warner Robins, Georgia

Antwann Hill is a six-foot-five, 215-pound quarterback out of Georgia. He has deep family ties with the Bulldogs of Georgia, so it might be hard to get him out of his home state, but it would be a massive get. Hill has incredible arm talent and will end up one of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 class.

6. Malcolm Simmons 2024 ATH Alexander City, Alabama

Malcolm Simmons is a class of 2024 gadget guy who can gash defenses. He looks great as a wide receiver and has track-star speed. Simmons is the type of player that you have to find touches for, as he is so fast and elusive.

5. Isaiah Autry 2024 OT Fulton, Mississippi

Isaiah Autry is a six-foot-six, 270-pound offensive tackle from Mississippi. They picked up a crystal ball to Ole Miss in October of 2022, but since then, Auburn brought in Ole Miss Offensive line Coach Jake Thornton. Hopefully, the Tigers can pull Autry away from Ole Miss and get him on the Plains.

4. Travaris Banks 2024 DB Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Travaris Banks is a top 200 Recruit in the 2024 class who seems to be picking between Alabama and Auburn. Banks is a ball-hawk defensive back who projects well at the next level. It would be very sweet if the staff could pull Banks away from his hometown to play his college ball at Auburn.

3. Landen Marshall 2024 DL Andalusia, Alabama

Landen Marshall is a big defensive lineman with the frame to be a defensive tackle or end at the next level, depending on where the coaching staff wants to take his body. His only power five offer is from Florida, but he has the size to develop into a power five starter.

2. Malachi Harris 2024 IOL Anniston, Alabama

Malachi Harris is a Massive interior Offensive lineman at six-foot-four, 320-pounds. You can’t teach size, and Harris has plenty of it. He is ranked 615 in the class, but you have to anticipate with his size, he will climb that list over the next year.

1. J’Marion Burnette 2024 RB Andalusia, Alabama

J’Marion Burnette is a load of a running back at six-foot-one, 210-pounds. This kid is hard to tackle. He is the perfect mix of speed and strength. Burnette is going to be a stud in college, so he would be a massive get for the Tigers. It will be a rock fight between the big-name SEC schools for this talented running back.

