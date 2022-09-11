10-Acre Bradenton Ranch, Tampa Golf Club Estate: FL Wow Houses

FLORIDA — This week’s Florida Wow Houses include a 10-acre ranch home in Bradenton, an island estate on Siesta Key with a private beach and an estate at Tampa Palms Golf & Country Club.

This 1924 Colonial style home is situated on a corner lot with off-street parking in the historic Crescent Lake neighborhood. Lots of its character has been preserved in gleaming hardwood floors, solid wood doors with crystal knobs and many other historical and artistic architectural details.

This Incredible Mediterranean-inspired island estate is impressive inside and out. This Magnificent Waterfront home enjoys 100 feet of shoreline on south Siesta Key, less than 1 mile from Turtle Beach and only three miles from world-famous Siesta Key Beach.

This fully renovated home — with an inground pool, Hardwood floors, formal dining/living room and more — can be yours for $729,800. Located in the Laura’s Place community in Clearwater, the house also comes with a custom kitchen that features a breakfast bar and breakfast nook, plus a family room with a fireplace.

$3.1M Golf Course Estate Features Resort Pool, Inground Trampoline

This $3.1 million estate on the second hole of the Tampa Palms Golf & Country Club comes with a range of luxury features: A resort pool, fire pits, six outdoor TVs, and an inground trampoline. The house opens with an outside chandelier, 18-foot custom entry doors and a 30-foot soaring foyer.