1 of 2 Suspects released

A suspect in the shooting outside a Richfield High School football game that caused mass panic last week has been released from custody.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office confirmed to FOX 9 on Tuesday one juvenile suspect has been released pending further investigation. Prosecutors have received an extension to hold the other juvenile suspect for another 24 hours.

Police Arrested two teenage boys – a 16-year-old former Richfield student and a 15-year-old current Richfield student – ​​over the weekend. The 16-year-old is believed to have started the altercation that led to the shooting, while the 15-year-old student is believed to be the shooter. It’s unclear which teenager was released from custody.

During the Homecoming football game Friday, school staff had just refused entry to a group of people who “appeared to be waiting for the game to end.” A short time later, Gunshots were heard, and people started running from the field and stands.

Two men – an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old – suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Police said on Sunday they are in good condition and are back home.

Richfield Mayor reacts

On Monday, Richfield middle and high schools were closed due to a threat.

In response to the recent incidents, Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez released the following statement:

“Over the past few days our community has been experiencing a range of emotions, from Heartbreak and overwhelm to fear and confusion. But into that fear and confusion we have also received an outpouring of love and support for our families and students. I want to offer my sincere thanks to the staff at Richfield Public Schools and the Richfield Police Department for their Tireless efforts over the past five days. In addition, a huge amount of Gratitude goes out to all of the organizations, community members and young people who have shown up to express their love for this community.

“We have already begun conversations about how we, as a community, can come together to show our pride and support for the families and young people of Richfield. There is movement underway, both in the short-term and long-term, to work together to find tangible ways to ensure that our families and students feel safe and supported in their schools and in their city.”