1 New Release in Humorous American Literature, Alice in Condoland, Now Available in Paperback and Ebook

#1 New Release in Humorous American Fiction available at all online retailers

CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — 3 Swallys Press is pleased to announce the worldwide release of Alice in Condoland, the debut novel by Liz Bieler, now available in paperback and ebook at all online retailers. The comical Exposé of South Florida condo politics follows Narrator Alice Miller as she Navigates the sordid world of corruption surrounding her and joins forces with a motley band of multicultural retirees to form a unified Resistance that the Reader can’t help but cheer on, laugh at , and grow to love.

Publishers Weekly recommends Alice in Condoland for its “amusing plot . . . witty narration. . . precise, hilarious caricature. . . and crack comic dialogue that keeps the pages turning. . . . Perfect for Readers looking for a beach read with memorable characters but real-world problems.”

According to Susan Sussman, author of The Dieter and Miami Iced, “Bieler’s delightful romp of unlikely characters through a wickedly funny condo has laugh-out-loud moments and a thoroughly satisfying ending. Anyone living in a condo, or who knows someone who is, will recognize the intrigues, infights, and friendships of condo living and will cheer Alice as she navigates this wacky world.”

Says Dr. Frank Luntz, author of New York Times Bestsellers Words That Work and What Americans Really Want. . . Really: “Liz Bieler takes you deep inside the world of condo politics, Florida style. You’ll fall in love (or hate) with each of the deliciously described characters and their various adventures. Written with heart, pathos, and a lot of Jewish humor, Alice in Condoland reads like a movie, and it will surely become one.”

Book information:

Title: Alice in Condoland

Author: Liz Bieler

Publisher: 3 Swallys Press

Publication date: November 30, 2022

Paperback: ‎ 328 pages

ISBN: 978-0998765136 (paperback); 978-0998765174 (ebook)

About the author: Before writing fiction, Liz got an MBA in marketing and finance from Columbia University, followed by a career in financial services marketing and language research. In 2009, she threw caution to the wind, quitting her job to become a jazz singer and voice actor. The Pandemic afforded Liz a chance to revisit her bucket list, and she began to write for fun. Alice in Condoland is her debut novel. If you want to know when Liz’s next book will be published, please visit her website, LizBieler.com, where you can sign up to be notified.

After more than 20 years in South Florida, Liz recently returned to Massachusetts, where she lives with her Westie, Cookie.