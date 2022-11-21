1 million pounds food donation goal met by STL company

DjordjeDjurdjevic/Getty Images

Mayflower Transit announced in a press release Monday that it has now donated more than one million pounds of food to Move For Hunger.

Mayflower will be renewing its partnership which will generate another 125,000+ meals for families in need for another year.

The company has been an official partner of Move For Hunger for a year, and its network of agents has now donated more than 1 million pounds of food (800,000 meals) over the last several years.

Mayflower employees recently held a truck pull and food drive event at its headquarters in Fenton, Missouri, in collaboration with Move For Hunger. Employees raised more than $21,000 — which put Mayflower over the one-million-pound food donated mark.

“We are proud of the philanthropic effort we have made over the years, but we are poised for even greater impact with the extension of our Move For Hunger partnership,” President and CEO Jason Mills said in a statement. “Our philanthropic mission at Mayflower is to fortify the communities in which we serve through the elimination of food waste and fighting hunger. Our partnership with Move For Hunger allows us to increase food security in the communities that need it most.”