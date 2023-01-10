1 Men’s Basketball Hosts South Florida on Wednesday

HOUSTON – Winners of their last seven games and returning to the #1 position in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Sports Coaches polls, the University of Houston Men’s Basketball team plays host to American Athletic Conference Rival South Florida at 7 pm, Wednesday, inside the Fertitta Center.

Wednesday’s contest will be the Cougars’ lone game this week. It will also be the only time Houston faces the Bulls during the 2022-23 regular season.

This marks the third week in which the Cougars have played as the #1 (AP) team during the 2022-23 season. That ties as the second-most weeks at #1 (AP) in a single season since the 1982-83 team was ranked #1 for three weeks. The 1967-68 team holds the school record with eight weeks at #1 (AP).

Houston enters this week’s game on the heels of a 72-59 win at Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Freshman forward Jarace Walker led the way with 21 points and five rebounds in his second straight 20-point performance. Walker was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week for the third time this season following that performance.

With Sunday’s win over Cincinnati (only the third road win over the Bearcats in 20 tries in school history), the Cougars moved into sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference standings with a 4-0 record. It also marked the seventh 4-0 start in conference play in school history and the second straight season under Head Coach Kelvin Sampson.

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA

• South Florida brings a 7-9 overall record and 0-3 mark in American Athletic Conference action in 2022-23 into Wednesday’s game.

• The Bulls are tied for 10th with Tulsa in the latest league standings through Jan. 8.

• South Florida owns a 1-2 record in road games this season.

• South Florida has lost its last three games to open its American Athletic Conference season. That three-game losing streak snapped South Florida’s season-best five-game winning streak.

• In its most recent action, South Florida dropped an 80-66 loss to Wichita State in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday afternoon.

• Against Wichita State, the Shockers outscored South Florida 42-32 in the second half to take the win. Junior center Russel Tchewa led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while fifth-year guard Tyler Harris added 16 points and four assists. Sophomore forward Sam Hines Jr. totaled 11 points with 10 rebounds and a team-high two blocked shots.

• This season, Harris leads the Bulls with 15.3 points per game. Tchewa stands second with 11.1 points per game but leads the Bulls with 7.9 rebounds per contest. Sophomore guard Selton Miguel stands third on the team with 11.0 points per contest but leads the Bulls with 3.4 assists per game.

• Head Coach Brian Gregory is in his sixth season at South Florida and his 19th season as a Collegiate head coach.

• Gregory has built a 72-98 record at South Florida… Previously compiled a 76-86 record at Georgia Tech (2011-16) and a 172-94 mark at Dayton (2003-011)..

• Gregory has posted a 1-10 record against Houston during his career. That includes an 0-10 record with South Florida and a 1-0 mark with Georgia Tech.

• Miller has posted a 1-10 record against Houston Head Coach Kelvin Sampson during their careers. That includes an 0-10 record with South Florida and a 1-0 mark with Georgia Tech, both during Sampson’s Houston tenure.

• 1990 Graduate of Oakland.

SERIES HISTORY vs. SOUTH FLORIDA

• Houston owns a 24-12 lead against South Florida in the series, which began during the 1988-89 season.

• Wednesday’s game will be the only meeting between the two schools during the 2022-23 regular season.

• Houston has won the last 11 games and 13 of the last 14 meetings against the Bulls. Only a 71-62 South Florida win inside Hofheinz Pavilion on Jan. 23, 2016, prevents a longer Houston winning streak.

• A year ago, Houston swept the regular-season series with an 83-66 win inside the Fertitta Center in Houston on Jan. 5, 2022, and a 74-55 win in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 18, 2022.

• Wednesday’s game marks the 10th straight season in which the two schools will play at least once as American Athletic Conference rivals.

• Schools previously squared off as Conference USA rivals from the 1996-97 season through 2004-05.

• Series started with an 87-78 Houston win at the Holiday Classic in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 19, 1989

at Home: Houston owns a 12-5 lead at home in the series against South Florida.

• The Cougars have won the last five games and 11 of the last 12 meetings in Houston. Only a 71-62 South Florida win in Hofheinz Pavilion on Jan. 23, 2016, prevents a longer Cougar winning streak.

• In their current five-game home winning streak against South Florida, the Cougars have won by 12+ points in each of those games, winning by an average of 23.8 points per contest.

• In the most recent meeting in Houston, the Cougars claimed a 74-55 win inside the Fertitta Center on Jan. 18, 2022.

• In the first meeting in Houston in the series, Houston enjoyed a 94-74 win inside Hofheinz Pavilion on Jan. 22, 1997.

in Fertitta Center: Houston owns a 4-0 lead in the series inside the Fertitta Center against South Florida.

• In the most recent meeting, the Cougars claimed a 74-55 win inside the Fertitta Center on Jan. 18, 2022.

• In their current four-game winning streak against South Florida inside the Fertitta Center, the Cougars have won by 12+ points in each of those games, winning by an average of 24.0 points per contest.

TUNE IN

• Fans can watch Wednesday’s game on ESPN+ with Matt Pedersen (play-by-play), Houston great Reid Gettys (analyst) and Shelby Coppedge (reporter) calling the action.

• Fans can hear Wednesday’s game on 950 AM KPRC or the Varsity Network app with Jeremy Branham (play-by-play) and Houston Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes calling the action. The pregame show begins at 6:45 pm

• Fans can follow live stats by visiting StatBroadcast.com and following the appropriate links or by clicking here.

