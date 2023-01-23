1 Men’s Basketball Falls to Temple

Next Game: at UCF 1/25/2023 | 6 p.m ESPN+ Jan. 25 (Wed) / 6 pm at UCF History

HOUSTON (AP) – Damian Dunn scored 16 points and made the go-ahead free throw as Kur Jongkuch blocked Houston’s go-ahead attempt in the final seconds as Temple held on and defeated the top-ranked Cougars 56-55 on Sunday.

Temple improved to 3-18 against No. 1 ranked teams. The Owls (12-9, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) earned their first win over a No. 1 ranked team since a 77-69 win at No. 1 Cincinnati on Feb. 20, 2000.

Tied at 55, Dunn made a free throw with 1:06 left to give Temple a one-point lead. Jamal Shead missed a 3-pointer and Nick Jourdain grabbed the rebound. Dunn missed a layup with 8 seconds left, and Jongkuch grabbed the rebound, but the Owls were whistled for a shot clock violation upon review.

Trailing by one, Shead drove to the basket but Jongkuch blocked it out of bounds with 1.3 seconds left. Tramon Mark’s tip-in attempt fell short at the buzzer to give the Owls the win.

Zach Hicks added 12 points for Temple, which snapped a six-game losing streak to Houston. The Owls shot 31% but were 20 of 22 from the free throw line.

Shead scored 13 points, and Marcus Sasser added 12 points for Houston (18-2, 6-1), which saw its nine-game winning streak snapped.

Houston shot 34% but were 11 of 21 from the free throw line.

Tied at 47, Temple used an 8-1 spurt to open up a 55-48 lead on two free throws by Jourdain with 6 1/2 minutes remaining. Houston responded with a 7-0 run to tie it at 55.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls improved to 2-0 this season against ranked opponents. . Temple did not make a field goal in the final 7:18 and were 5 of 21 from the field in the second half. . The Owls had 11 assists on 14 field goals.

Houston: With the game tied at the half at 30 apiece, it marked the first time this season the Cougars have not led at the half. . Coach Kelvin Sampson was issued a technical foul in the second half for arguing a foul call. . Houston outrebounded Temple 39-33.

ASTROS IN THE HOUSE

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, third base Coach Gary Pettis and closer Ryan Pressly sat courtside for the game.

UP NEXT

• Following Sunday’s game, the Cougars face UCF at 6 pm (CST), Wednesday, inside Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Fla.

• The Cougars look to sweep the regular-season series against the Knights after claiming a 71-65 inside the Fertitta Center on Dec. 31, 2022.

• The Cougars then play host to Cincinnati at 1:15 pm, Sunday, Jan. 28, inside the Fertitta Center in a game played on CBS. Houston took a 72-59 win inside Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Jan. 8.

• From there, Houston opens the month of February with a road contest at Wichita State at 8 pm, Feb. 2, in Wichita, Kan. That game will air on ESPN2.

• All Houston Men’s Basketball games can be heard on 950 AM KPRC.

BUY 2022-23 TICKETS

Fans may purchase single-game tickets for the Cougars’ 18 regular-season home games inside the Fertitta Center. Supplies are limited, and fans are encouraged to purchase soon before they run out.

To purchase single-game tickets, fans may call the Athletics Ticket Office at 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647) during regular business hours or click here any time.

For the third straight season, the Cougars sold out of their season tickets for home games inside the Fertitta Center.

Fans who were unable to purchase season tickets in 2022-23 are invited to join the team’s 2023-24 Wait List as the Cougars prepare to enter the Big 12 Conference. To join the 2023-24 season tickets Wait List, fans can click here.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Risea $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference.

Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023. Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN the 50-50-CLUB

Fans are invited to join the 50-50 Club to support Houston Men’s Basketball. 50-50 Club members help fund program necessities and enhance the experience for our student-athletes.

Fans who join the 50-50 Club will receive embroidered Jordan Brand team apparel, invitations to exclusive events, regular updates about the program and much more.

For more information or to sign up, fans may visit uhcougars.com/5050club or click here. To join the 50-50 Club, fans may call Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4687).

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarMBK on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarMBK or by visiting the team’s Instagram page at UHCougarMBK.



– UHCougars.com –