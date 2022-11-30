1 Men’s Basketball defeats Norfolk State 100-52

Next Game: vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 12/3/2022 | 8:30 p.m ESPN2 December 03 (Sat) / 8:30 pm vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) History

HOUSTON (AP) – University of Houston senior guard Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, junior guard Tramon Mark added 16 points, and No. 1 Houston routed Norfolk State 100-52 in the Cougars’ first game as the top-ranked team in nearly 40 years Tuesday night inside the Fertitta Center.

Houston, which was playing as the No. 1 team for the first time since March 14, 1983, donned their 1967-68 throwback uniforms.

Sasser finished 7-of-12 on 3-pointers, rebounding nicely after making only one of 10 from behind the arc in Houston’s win over Kent State on Saturday.

Houston (7-0) was 17 of 33 on 3-pointers, including going 10 of 18 in the first half against Norfolk State.

Jamal Shead finished with 12 points and 11 assists, J’Wan Roberts had 10 points and Ja’Vier Francis had 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Houston had four players in double figures scoring in the first half as they built a 54-20 halftime lead.

The Cougars shot 58% for the game, including 63% in the first half. Houston forced 16 turnovers, which they turned into 30 points.

Kris Bankston scored 14 points and Cahiem Brown added 11 points for Norfolk State (5-3). The Spartans shot 35%, including 1-of-18 on 3-pointers.

Houston used a 42-7 run over a 13-minute span of the first half to open up a 48-12 lead on a free throw by Mark with 4 1/2 minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Norfolk State: The Spartans were overmatched throughout as Houston’s size and athleticism was too much. Norfolk State did well on the Offensive glass, grabbing 14 Offensive boards but turned that into only eight points.

Houston: After needing a 6-0 run in the final minute to beat Kent State on Saturday, Houston left no doubt against Norfolk State, dominating from the start. Houston had 29 second chance points on 16 offensive rebounds and dished out 26 assists on 38 field goals.

UP NEXT

• The Cougars travel north on Interstate 45 to meet rv/rv Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at 8:30 pm, Saturday, in The Battleground 2K22 inside Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. That game will air on ESPN2.

• The Cougars then return to the Fertitta Center for three straight home games against North Florida (Dec. 6), #18/18 Alabama (Dec. 10) and North Carolina A&T (Dec. 13).

• All Houston Men’s Basketball games can be heard on 950 AM KPRC.

