1 Jazz-Lakers Trade Scenario That Must Happen

They say that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Of course, that’s technically not true. Go light a fire in a safe, controlled environment. Then, put it out. See all that smoke? It lingers – long after the fire. It would be more accurate to say that where there’s smoke, there’s either fire or there used to be fire. It just wouldn’t be a catchy. Often, that expression is used in reference to NBA trade rumors.

Surely, there’s some truth in it. When Rumors persist for long enough, there’s a pretty good chance that there was, at some point, some truth in them.

At the same time, whether those Rumors lingered long after there was truth in them is something only front offices know.

For example, Rumors about the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz making a big trade this summer have been lingering for quite some time.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers & Utah Jazz Updates

By now, it’s hard to say whether there’s any truth in them. On the other hand, it’s hard to give up on them – they just make so much sense for both sides.

In fact, this trade makes so much sense for both teams that it has to happen this summer.