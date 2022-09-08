1 Hornets player who will shock the world in the 2022-23 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets had a relatively quiet offseason. No major additions were made in the offseason. This is unlike other teams in the Eastern Conference. In turn, they’ll be forced to make due with who is on the roster. Despite everyone expecting LaMelo Ball to make yet another jump in the 2022-23 NBA season, the Hornets need an unsung hero to emerge.

PJ Washington

It has to be Washington. He is entering year four and is due for a big time leap. Washington has all the tools to be a successful piece on this young team. He has the ability to guard one through four, five on some nights, and he has been a solid three-point shooter since he entered the league. He shoots a little over 37% from deep for his career and averages 12 points per game. The numbers don’t exactly scream breakout year for Washington, but neither did Bridges’ numbers a year ago. Bridges went from averaging 12.7 points to 20 in a contract year.

Washington is entering the same exact situation with the Hornets as Bridges. He’s seeking out a long-term deal, wants to bet on himself, so the only thing missing is the results. The Hornets still do have Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier, who will take a bulk of the shots on offense, but plays weren’t exactly called for Bridges last year either. They made the coaching staff call his number and it was the perfect move. There is a blueprint for him to follow. Hopefully he’s been working on his game over the summer.

Defense first!

Washington’s calling card since he entered the NBA is his defense. He came in as a versatile forward who could play either forward position and hit threes at a decent clip. He’s been the perfect 3&D forward, and his ability to guard multiple positions allowed Washington to stay on the floor in his first three years.

In head Coach Steve Clifford’s return to Charlotte he is going to love a guy like Washington. Clifford is more of a defensive minded Coach and likes guys to get down and dirty on that end of the floor. He is going to love the grit that Washington will be able to bring on that end of the floor.

Time to see real growth

Year four in the NBA for some players can be a make or break year. For most guys who were drafted in the late lottery, years three and four are a major evaluation year. A lot of different questions arise: Do they deserve a huge contract extension? Can they be a valuable piece to my team moving forward? What is this player’s ceiling?

PJ Washington has to answer those questions in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Hornets have to see him take strides in his game. He has to take smarter shots and pick his spots better, finish around the rim/low post, and work on his ball handling. Being able to create for himself will make him less of a liability as just a spot up shooter when he’s running with LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. Plus, being able to create for himself and developing a ball handler can help him create those smarter shots on the floor.

It can’t be stated enough that the Hornets had an underwhelming offseason, but now it is time to suck it up and work with what they got. No superstar is walking into Charlotte’s Locker room. Their player development team is just going to have to earn their paycheck and show us what they are made of. Washington has to take a major leap, but he should be up to the task. The Hornets are going to need him now more than ever heading into the new NBA season.