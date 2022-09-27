1 goal, 4 dribbles, 90% pass accuracy: Leeds United have struck gold again as international signing hits milestone

Leeds United Winger Luis Sinisterra was left feeling delighted as his Colombia side beat Guatemala 4-1 in an international friendly on Sunday.

The Winger signed this summer from Feyenoord for a fee of around £21 million and has started the season superbly for his new side with three goals in his first three starts.

Coming on as a second half substitute, he scored his first goal for his international team at the sixth attempt, slamming the ball high into the net.

He impressed throughout the second half, and continued where he left off after his electric start to life at Leeds this season. His early season momentum for his new club side and national team shows no signs of stopping with five goals assists in his last five games for club and country.

Sinisterra will hope to continue where he has left off in the game at Elland Road against Aston Villa this coming weekend.

His one and only goal wasn’t the easiest chance to take, worth around 0.24xG per Wyscout. Given his confidence at the moment, it is clear to see why he would take difficult chances such as this. Every Leeds goal he has scored so far has been from outside the box.

Known for his final-third threat, it was no great surprise to see him have five touches inside the opposition box during the game, and also complete two passes into the penalty area as well. The areas you want him to be in to do damage.

The Colombian was largely assured in possession in completing 18/20 passes at a rate of 90%. However, he only attempted one cross which failed to find its target.

Evidently a Tricky and quick customer, Sinisterra’s dynamism is what makes him so dangerous for both club and country. He attempted four dribbles during the half he was on the pitch. Something Leeds fans have already found themselves growing accustomed to.

The South American was tasked with replacing another from the continent in Raphinha. On the basis of his start for Leeds and his form for the national team, it is fairly clear Leeds have yet another Mercurial talent.

The Winner of the Inaugural Young Player of the Tournament award for Feyenoord in the UEFA Conference League last season is showing no signs of letting up, as he continues to make a name for himself on a wider scale with Jesse Marsch’s side and Colombia.

In this sort of form he will surely add far more caps and goals to his name than the six and one he currently has respectively for his national team.