1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at outdoor basketball court at Florida A&M University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting at an outdoor basketball court at Florida A&M University, according to a press release sent by the college.

According to the release, the shooting happened around 4:30 pm at the basketball courts located in the 100 block of Wahnish Way in Tallahassee.

An adult male died and four other victims, one juvenile male and three adult males, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious, according to the release.

Based on early reports, none of the victims are FAMU students, said the release.

“I want to assure the FAMU community that the shooting incident that occurred on campus is not an ongoing threat to the University. The safety and security of our students, and the campus is our highest priority. The FAMU Campus Safety Department is working with the Tallahassee Police Department as the investigation continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” FAMU president Larry Robinson, Ph.D said.

The Florida A&M University Police Department and the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) are investigating.

The college said that it has determined there is no longer a threat to the FAMU campus.

Tallahassee police ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

